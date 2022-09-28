https://sputniknews.com/20220928/bidens-approval-rating-takes-a-hit-1101319593.html
Biden's Approval Rating Takes a Hit
While Joe Biden is already regarded as far from the most popular president of the United States, his approval rating has taken yet another hit during the past week, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.The poll revealed that 41 percent of respondents voiced their approval of Biden’s performance as POTUS, down from the 46 percent a week prior.This decline in Biden’s popularity appears to largely stem from his waning approval among members of the Democratic party, which dropped from 85 percent to 80 percent in one week as well.As The Hill points out, this development comes after Biden’s approval rating “significantly” increased during the weeks before after he scored a number of “legislative successes”.Last month, Biden signed “bipartisan legislation to increase investment in semiconductor manufacturing and to expand health care for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits while serving”, the media outlet added.
POTUS witnessed a decline in his approval rating among Democrats, with members of his own political party starting to think that he is better off not taking part in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
While Joe Biden is already regarded as far from the most popular president of the United States, his approval rating has taken yet another hit during the past week, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.
The poll revealed that 41 percent of respondents voiced their approval of Biden’s performance as POTUS, down from the 46 percent a week prior.
This decline in Biden’s popularity appears to largely stem from his waning approval among members of the Democratic party, which dropped from 85 percent to 80 percent in one week as well.
As The Hill points out, this development comes after Biden’s approval rating “significantly” increased during the weeks before after he scored a number of “legislative successes”.
Last month, Biden signed “bipartisan legislation to increase investment in semiconductor manufacturing and to expand health care for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits while serving”, the media outlet added.