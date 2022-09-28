International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/argentina-in-2025-may-export-about-200000-tonnes-of-lithium---ypf-litio-1101292610.html
Argentina in 2025 May Export About 200,000 Tonnes of Lithium - YPF Litio
Argentina in 2025 May Export About 200,000 Tonnes of Lithium - YPF Litio
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina, which has one of the largest reserves of lithium in the world, can export about 200,000 tonnes of the product in 2025... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T00:31+0000
2022-09-28T00:27+0000
americas
argentina
lithium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb22c2da941ed395f66079b34fd8da1.jpg
The company will start exploration for lithium next month in the province of Catamarca. This will be the country's first project owned by a national company."Just imagine, each tonne of lithium carbonate today costs $70,000... Argentina could have about 200,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate for export in 2025," Salvaressa said.According to him, there are about 20 lithium projects in Argentina, almost all of them are developed by foreign companies.In March 2022, Canada's Alpha Lithium suspended a deal to sell to Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's Uranium One Holding (U1H) a stake in a joint project to develop the Tollilar lithium deposit in Argentina.Argentina, Bolivia and Chile have the largest reserves of lithium in the world. Bolivia intends to launch the first plant for the production of lithium carbonate next year, designed, among other things, for deliveries to Russia and China, Vice Minister of High Technologies Alvaro Arnes earlier told Sputnik.
americas
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_56:0:945:667_1920x0_80_0_0_323ba37421d8a2f82e52b8d8be11a5da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argentina, lithium
argentina, lithium

Argentina in 2025 May Export About 200,000 Tonnes of Lithium - YPF Litio

00:31 GMT 28.09.2022
CC0 / / Argentina flag
Argentina flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina, which has one of the largest reserves of lithium in the world, can export about 200,000 tonnes of the product in 2025, Roberto Salvarezza, head of the state company YPF Litio, said in an interview with Telam news agency.
The company will start exploration for lithium next month in the province of Catamarca. This will be the country's first project owned by a national company.
"Just imagine, each tonne of lithium carbonate today costs $70,000... Argentina could have about 200,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate for export in 2025," Salvaressa said.
According to him, there are about 20 lithium projects in Argentina, almost all of them are developed by foreign companies.
In March 2022, Canada's Alpha Lithium suspended a deal to sell to Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's Uranium One Holding (U1H) a stake in a joint project to develop the Tollilar lithium deposit in Argentina.
Argentina, Bolivia and Chile have the largest reserves of lithium in the world. Bolivia intends to launch the first plant for the production of lithium carbonate next year, designed, among other things, for deliveries to Russia and China, Vice Minister of High Technologies Alvaro Arnes earlier told Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала