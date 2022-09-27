International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/videos-massive-blaze-breaks-out-in-philadelphia-nearly-100-firefighters-responding-1101290671.html
Videos: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Philadelphia, Nearly 100 Firefighters Responding
Videos: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Philadelphia, Nearly 100 Firefighters Responding
Officials have reported that no injuries have been linked to the fire; however, the public is urged to steer clear as firefighters work to stop the flames. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T22:37+0000
2022-09-27T22:34+0000
americas
philadelphia
fire
pennsylvania
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101290904_11:0:2868:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0c080c02a8bbf2f653d9a2c3780ec3.png
A massive blaze broke out inside a junkyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, late Tuesday, prompting dozens of firefighters to respond to the area.The two-alarm fire was reported in northern Philadelphia at the Titan Auto Recycling center, and is said to have broken out at about 5:30 p.m. local time.Videos taken from the scene have shown massive plumes of smoke billowing into the air.No injuries have been reported, with local law enforcement officials urging the public to stay away from the site. The Philadelphia Fire Department has indicated that "about 100" firefighters are responding to the scene.Local outlet NBC Philadelphia reported city health officials called on the public to remain indoors over air pollution concerns. "The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside. The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat," a statement reads.Public transportation in the immediate area of the fire were reported as being temporarily delayed.
americas
philadelphia
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101290904_368:0:2511:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_1cb14ec38b2e92aa93fbc57790688c89.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philadelphia, fire, pennsylvania, us
philadelphia, fire, pennsylvania, us

Videos: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Philadelphia, Nearly 100 Firefighters Responding

22:37 GMT 27.09.2022
© Screenshot/Shane MurphyImage captures massive blaze that has broken out at a junkyard in northern Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Image captures massive blaze that has broken out at a junkyard in northern Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© Screenshot/Shane Murphy
Subscribe
International
India
Officials have reported that no injuries have been linked to the fire; however, the public is urged to steer clear as firefighters work to stop the flames.
A massive blaze broke out inside a junkyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, late Tuesday, prompting dozens of firefighters to respond to the area.
The two-alarm fire was reported in northern Philadelphia at the Titan Auto Recycling center, and is said to have broken out at about 5:30 p.m. local time.
Videos taken from the scene have shown massive plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
No injuries have been reported, with local law enforcement officials urging the public to stay away from the site. The Philadelphia Fire Department has indicated that "about 100" firefighters are responding to the scene.
Local outlet NBC Philadelphia reported city health officials called on the public to remain indoors over air pollution concerns.
"The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside. The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat," a statement reads.
"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. Residents in the area should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke."
Public transportation in the immediate area of the fire were reported as being temporarily delayed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала