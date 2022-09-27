Videos: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Philadelphia, Nearly 100 Firefighters Responding
© Screenshot/Shane MurphyImage captures massive blaze that has broken out at a junkyard in northern Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Officials have reported that no injuries have been linked to the fire; however, the public is urged to steer clear as firefighters work to stop the flames.
A massive blaze broke out inside a junkyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, late Tuesday, prompting dozens of firefighters to respond to the area.
The two-alarm fire was reported in northern Philadelphia at the Titan Auto Recycling center, and is said to have broken out at about 5:30 p.m. local time.
Videos taken from the scene have shown massive plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
No injuries have been reported, with local law enforcement officials urging the public to stay away from the site. The Philadelphia Fire Department has indicated that "about 100" firefighters are responding to the scene.
Local outlet NBC Philadelphia reported city health officials called on the public to remain indoors over air pollution concerns.
"The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside. The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat," a statement reads.
"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. Residents in the area should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke."
Public transportation in the immediate area of the fire were reported as being temporarily delayed.