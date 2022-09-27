https://sputniknews.com/20220927/uk-foreign-secretary-cleverly-arrives-in-south-korea-for-visit-1101258656.html

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly Arrives in South Korea for Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in South Korea to meet with senior government officials and visit the the Demilitarized Zone...

Cleverly is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the strengthening of bilateral ties. The UK foreign secretary will also participate in a Strategic Dialogue with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, where the counterparts will discuss joint cooperation on global security and economic issues including Ukraine, Russia and China.The UK foreign secretary is scheduled to visit the DMZ with Lt. Gen. Andy Harrison, deputy commander of UN Command in Korea.

