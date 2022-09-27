https://sputniknews.com/20220927/the-global-rise-of-fascism-requires-a-global-antifascist-struggle-1101249751.html

Western Media Mischaracterizes Status Referendums, Brazil Presidential Campaign Reaches Final Week Before Voting, COP27, Climate, and Africa

The Global Rise of Fascism Requires A Global Antifascist Struggle
Western Media Mischaracterizes Status Referendums, Brazil Presidential Campaign Reaches Final Week Before Voting, COP27, Climate, and Africa

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News journalist and correspondent Wyatt Reed to discuss the ongoing referendums in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye on the question of joining Russia and why people are coming out to vote, what the mainstream media is getting wrong about the referendums and why they are not sham elections, the media’s role in censoring views which differ from the western narrative on Ukraine, and how journalists are facing severe repression and placed on kill lists for their reporting on the special military operation in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss the ongoing presidential campaign in Brazil in the run-up to the presidential election, the regional and class dynamics of support for Workers’ Party candidate Lula de Silva, how this election fits into the geopolitics of Latin America as progressive governments continue to see a surge in support, and why criticisms aimed at Lula for his so-called lack of revolutionary character do not carry in Brazil.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the upcoming COP27 conference to be held in Cairo and how climate change and imperialism impacts the continent of Africa, why the issue of climate change is unlikely to be seriously challenged at the upcoming conference as the US continues to prioritize profit over the planet, and the role of progressive movements in the US as the global political order shifts to multipolarity.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss the blowback being endured by European economies as the shockwaves of Russia’ special military operation in Ukraine and Europe’s response to it contribute to a deepening energy crisis, the success of right-wing politician Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party in recent parliamentary elections and what that result tells about the rise of fascism in the US and elsewhere, and why the struggle against fascism must be internationalized.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

