https://sputniknews.com/20220927/taliban-warns-of-war-with-pakistan-amid-accusations-of-sheltering-terrorists-1101277103.html

Taliban Warns of 'War' With Pakistan’ Amid Accusations of Sheltering Terrorists

Taliban Warns of 'War' With Pakistan’ Amid Accusations of Sheltering Terrorists

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN General Assembly this week that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan pose a threat to the global... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T16:05+0000

2022-09-27T16:05+0000

2022-09-27T16:05+0000

world

pakistan

taliban

afghanistan

shehbaz sharif

war on terror

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094800514_0:148:3073:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_47970b5e210c49611e8948b0f26ba213.jpg

Senior Taliban leader and Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has threatened to “go to war with Pakistan” if Islamabad continues to accuse the Islamic group of sheltering terrorists in Afghanistan.He further alleged that Islamabad has been engaged in “business” in the name of Afghanistan for years, a reference to the US-led so-called War on Terror, in which Pakistan was designated a “major non-NATO ally”. However, Stanikzai warned that “that’s enough”.The senior Taliban leader likewise stated that he understands Pakistan’s current “economic difficulties”, but that Islamabad should not take “advantage” of the Taliban’s current situation as it seeks international diplomatic recognition.He also suggested that since coming to power in April, the Shehbaz Sharif government has allowed Washington to use Pakistani airspace to conduct drone strikes in Afghanistan.The Pakistan PM's speech at the UNGA evoked a strong reaction from the Taliban which rejected his allegations in a written statement last week.The US, which has frozen billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s funds, has said that the releasing of the funds and granting Taliban international recognition was contingent upon the group forming an “inclusive government” with representation of women and minorities, as well as granting equal rights to every citizen.However, several states, including Russia and China, have expressed their readiness to work with the current Afghan government on economic projects.*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/watch-taliban-fighters-breach-border-fence-at-durand-line-amid-tensions-with-pakistan-1100822017.html

pakistan

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, taliban, afghanistan, shehbaz sharif, war on terror