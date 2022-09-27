Taliban Warns of 'War' With Pakistan’ Amid Accusations of Sheltering Terrorists
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedPakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN General Assembly this week that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan pose a threat to the global community. The Taliban*, however, responded that the terrorist threat in the country is being exagerated.
Senior Taliban leader and Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has threatened to “go to war with Pakistan” if Islamabad continues to accuse the Islamic group of sheltering terrorists in Afghanistan.
“Pakistan has been using the situation in Afghanistan as a pretext to borrow money from western countries,” Stanikzai told a meeting in Kabul on the occasion of ‘International Tourism Day’.
He further alleged that Islamabad has been engaged in “business” in the name of Afghanistan for years, a reference to the US-led so-called War on Terror, in which Pakistan was designated a “major non-NATO ally”. However, Stanikzai warned that “that’s enough”.
The senior Taliban leader likewise stated that he understands Pakistan’s current “economic difficulties”, but that Islamabad should not take “advantage” of the Taliban’s current situation as it seeks international diplomatic recognition.
“Pakistani authorities violate the modesty of speech in the international arena to please westerners,” Stanikzai said, offended by Islamabad’s interference in his government’s internal matters.
15 September, 14:56 GMT
He also suggested that since coming to power in April, the Shehbaz Sharif government has allowed Washington to use Pakistani airspace to conduct drone strikes in Afghanistan.
The Pakistan PM's speech at the UNGA evoked a strong reaction from the Taliban which rejected his allegations in a written statement last week.
“The Islamic Emirate once again rejects such assertions and reiterates its position to the world, the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against any other country, nor does any armed group have presence in Afghanistan,” Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said last week.
The US, which has frozen billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s funds, has said that the releasing of the funds and granting Taliban international recognition was contingent upon the group forming an “inclusive government” with representation of women and minorities, as well as granting equal rights to every citizen.
However, several states, including Russia and China, have expressed their readiness to work with the current Afghan government on economic projects.
*under UN sanctions over terrorist activities