https://sputniknews.com/20220927/starmer-vows-british-power-to-the-british-people-in-flag-waving-labour-conference-speech-1101284818.html

Starmer Vows 'British Power to the British People' in Flag-Waving Labour Conference Speech

Starmer Vows 'British Power to the British People' in Flag-Waving Labour Conference Speech

Sir Keir Starmer has had an easy ride at his second live Labour conference since his election as party leader in April 2020 — with that year's gathering held... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T17:50+0000

2022-09-27T17:50+0000

2022-09-27T17:50+0000

keir starmer

world

uk

uk labour party

labour party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095314210_0:0:2930:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_b07a8cfed0bc5ffe08f6a448df7c76c0.jpg

The UK's opposition leaders has said the ruling Tories "crashed the pound" and has vowed to bring "British power to the British people".Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer began his speech to the party's conference in Liverpool on Tuesday by hailing the public outpouring of grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in front of a union jack backdrop, he said the party should "build a new Britain" that as "fairer, greener, more dynamic".He took the opportunity to blame the Conservative government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss for the slump in the sterling exchange rate to the US dollar — also suffered by the euro — since Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his tax-cutting mini-budget on Friday. "Don’t forget. Don’t forgive. The only way forward is to stop this – with a Labour government," he declared.He also pledged that a future Labour government would continue the Tory policy of cutting fossil-fuel use — while accusing them of blocking renewable energy schemes like on-shore wind farms.While conceding that he could not "pretend the awful conflict in Ukraine is not the immediate spark of the cost-of-living crisis," the Labour leader vowed to oppose what he called Russian "imperialism" and "stand alongside Ukraine," — voicing the slogan "Slava Ukraini!" or glory to the Ukraine.Labour has supported the government's sanctions on Russia and embargoes on energy imports from the Eurasian giant since the launch of the special military operation in the Ukraine — which have compounded the inflationary effects of the COVID-19 lockdown to push price rises into double percentage points.Starmer has had an easier time at conference than last year's gathering in Brighton, when he battled with the big affiliated trade unions over changes to the party rulebook.On Monday, delegates voted against a motion to allow his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn — who Starmer ordered suspended from the party in October 2020 — to be re-selected as the Labour candidate in his Islington North seat.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/labour-deputy-leader-vows-to-copy-ukrainian-anti-corruption-blueprint-1101225367.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

keir starmer, uk, uk labour party, labour party