https://sputniknews.com/20220927/sri-lanka-to-prioritize-revival-of-controversial-free-trade-agreement-with-singapore-1101256874.html

Sri Lanka to Prioritize Revival of Controversial Free Trade Agreement with Singapore

Sri Lanka to Prioritize Revival of Controversial Free Trade Agreement with Singapore

The two states concluded an FTA in January 2018 following 18 months of negotiations.The implementation of the deal was, however, stalled after Sri Lanka's... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T07:33+0000

2022-09-27T07:33+0000

2022-09-27T07:33+0000

world

sri lanka

singapore

free trade

free trade agreement

colombo

imf

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101258047_0:25:801:475_1920x0_80_0_0_b19fcbda2fc2fea1e046c91830c21171.jpg

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday told Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Colombo would prioritize the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between the two countries in 2018.During the discussions, Wickremesinghe also informed the Singaporean leader about the establishment of an international trade office in the President’s Office.The opposition previously claimed that the FTA, which covers a wide range of areas including goods and services, investment and e-commerce, would allow a massive flow of cheap labor from countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, threatening local workers as a result. The Gotabaya Rajapaksa government had proposed more than a dozen amendments in May 2021, but the fate of the deal remained in limbo.Meanwhile, the country of 22 million people has been facing a severe shortage of food and fuel as foreign exchange reserves dwindled owing to financial mismanagement. Wickremesinghe won the presidential vote in the parliament with the help of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party in July amid unrest over the economic crisis, promised to bring the economy back on track by 2025 with economic reforms.Now, Sri Lanka's president is expected to fly to the Philippines on Wednesday where he will meet the governors of the Asian Development Bank.The island nation is expecting a positive response from the lenders such as Japan, India, and China on debt restructuring and potential future investments in Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka owes $51 billion in debt, primarily to western capitalists and multi-lateral organizations.

sri lanka

singapore

colombo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, singapore, free trade, free trade agreement, colombo, imf, japan