https://sputniknews.com/20220927/six-arrested-in-india-for-feeding-human-excreta-to-family-over-witchcraft-claims-1101264045.html

Six Arrested in India for Feeding Human Excreta to Family Over 'Witchcraft' Claims

Six Arrested in India for Feeding Human Excreta to Family Over 'Witchcraft' Claims

Incidents of thrashing and killings on suspicion of witchcraft have seen a spike in the Indian state of Jharkhand recently. In August, two women were beaten to... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T11:04+0000

2022-09-27T11:04+0000

2022-09-27T11:04+0000

india

jharkhand

witchcraft

police

police

police

arrested

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101268023_7:61:588:388_1920x0_80_0_0_d3eb0c0b6ab62d3ea47968e55b8a345c.jpg

Six people have been arrested after they allegedly force-fed human excreta to four members of a family in a village located in India's Jharkhand state on suspicion that the family "practiced witchcraft," ANI news agency reported citing local authorities.Police said that the family, including three women, were also beaten by a hot iron rod.The horrific incident reportedly took place in Aswari village and came to light after a female family member informed police.The situation in the village, however, was under control, police confirmed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

jharkhand, witchcraft, police, police, police, arrested