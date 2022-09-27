International
BREAKING: Grain From Ukraine Doesn't Reach Poorest Countries Despite Russia Raising Issue Long Time Ago, Putin Says
Six Arrested in India for Feeding Human Excreta to Family Over 'Witchcraft' Claims
Incidents of thrashing and killings on suspicion of witchcraft have seen a spike in the Indian state of Jharkhand recently. In August, two women were beaten to... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
Six people have been arrested after they allegedly force-fed human excreta to four members of a family in a village located in India's Jharkhand state on suspicion that the family "practiced witchcraft," ANI news agency reported citing local authorities.Police said that the family, including three women, were also beaten by a hot iron rod.The horrific incident reportedly took place in Aswari village and came to light after a female family member informed police.The situation in the village, however, was under control, police confirmed.
11:04 GMT 27.09.2022
© Photo : ANIPeople accused of thrashing family over suscpicion of witchcraft
Incidents of thrashing and killings on suspicion of witchcraft have seen a spike in the Indian state of Jharkhand recently. In August, two women were beaten to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the Gumla district, while earlier this month, three more women lost their lives in a similar episode in Garhwa.
Six people have been arrested after they allegedly force-fed human excreta to four members of a family in a village located in India's Jharkhand state on suspicion that the family "practiced witchcraft," ANI news agency reported citing local authorities.
Police said that the family, including three women, were also beaten by a hot iron rod.
The horrific incident reportedly took place in Aswari village and came to light after a female family member informed police.

Local authorities further stated that the brutally tortured victims had injuries all over their bodies and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state's Deoghar city.

The situation in the village, however, was under control, police confirmed.
