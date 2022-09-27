International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/shinzo-abe-japan-holds-state-funeral-for-former-prime-minister-1101262042.html
Shinzo Abe: Japan Holds State Funeral for Former Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe: Japan Holds State Funeral for Former Prime Minister
Abe was fatally wounded while speaking at an election rally in Nara on July 8. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, shot Abe twice from behind with a homemade... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T10:17+0000
2022-09-27T10:17+0000
world
multimedia
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101259125_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_ea0db1ccd9fd213e4df48b5501d52fd2.jpg
The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at the Nippon Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. About 4,300 people attended, including 34 state leaders and 14 former heads of state, as well as representatives of the imperial family, including Crown Prince Akishino and his wife. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials personally greeted the politician's widow, Akie Abe, who carried her husband's ashes during the funeral. As the ashes were being brought into the hall, the first of 19 blank artillery volleys from the self-defense forces were fired. A moment of silence followed.Look at our photo gallery on how Japan pays tribute to the former prime minister.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101259125_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c91be650418551f3c211e3d434f18238.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
multimedia, japan, фото
multimedia, japan, фото

Shinzo Abe: Japan Holds State Funeral for Former Prime Minister

10:17 GMT 27.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Abe was fatally wounded while speaking at an election rally in Nara on July 8. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, shot Abe twice from behind with a homemade gun. Abe died of blood loss and was cremated on July 12.
The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at the Nippon Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. About 4,300 people attended, including 34 state leaders and 14 former heads of state, as well as representatives of the imperial family, including Crown Prince Akishino and his wife. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials personally greeted the politician's widow, Akie Abe, who carried her husband's ashes during the funeral. As the ashes were being brought into the hall, the first of 19 blank artillery volleys from the self-defense forces were fired. A moment of silence followed.
Look at our photo gallery on how Japan pays tribute to the former prime minister.
© AP Photo / Franck Robichon/PoolA portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs on the stage during his state funeral, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July.
Государственные похороны экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
1/15
© AP Photo / Franck Robichon/Pool
A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs on the stage during his state funeral, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July.
© AFP 2022 / Kim Kyung-Hoon/POOLJapan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
Государственные похороны экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ - Sputnik International
2/15
© AFP 2022 / Kim Kyung-Hoon/POOL
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Kazuhiro NogiMembers of the media film as Japan's late prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe leaves from the Abe residence for the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Вдова Акиэ Абэ выезжает из резиденции Абэ на государственные похороны бывшего премьер-министра Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
3/15
© AFP 2022 / Kazuhiro Nogi
Members of the media film as Japan's late prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe leaves from the Abe residence for the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
© AP Photo / Rodrigo Reyes Marin/PoolJapanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Выстрелы из пушек на государственных похоронах экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
4/15
© AP Photo / Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOL Japan's late prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe carries her husband's ashes during his state funeral in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
Жена экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ с урной с его прахом на государственных похоронах в Токио - Sputnik International
5/15
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOL
Japan's late prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe carries her husband's ashes during his state funeral in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
© AP Photo / Nicolas Datiche/PoolPeople pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of his state funeral later in the day.
Женщина у портрета экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ до начала государственных похорон в Токио - Sputnik International
6/15
© AP Photo / Nicolas Datiche/Pool
People pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of his state funeral later in the day.
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko/PoolPresident of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrives the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
Президент Вьетнама Нгуен Суан Фук на государственных похоронах экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
7/15
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrives the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOLAttendants listen to the national anthem during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
Присутствующие на государственных похоронах экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ во время исполнения гимна в Токио - Sputnik International
8/15
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOL
Attendants listen to the national anthem during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOLUS Vice President Kamala Harris (C) attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
Вице-президент США Камала Харрис на государственных похоронах экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
9/15
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko/POOL
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
© AP Photo / Kim Kyung-Hoon/PoolJapan's Crown Prince Akishino, second left, and other members of the Royal family attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Члены королевской семьи на государственных похоронах экс-премьера Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
10/15
© AP Photo / Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, second left, and other members of the Royal family attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the state funeral for Japan&#x27;s former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. - Sputnik International
11/15
© AFP 2022 / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Eugene HoshikoInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP)
Президент Международного олимпийского комитета Томас Бах на государственных похоронах бывшего премьер-министра Японии Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
12/15
© AFP 2022 / Eugene Hoshiko
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP)
© AP Photo / Leah MillisMusicians wait to play during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in his nation’s modern history, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
Музыканты ждут выступления во время государственных похорон бывшего премьер-министра Синдзо Абэ в Токио - Sputnik International
13/15
© AP Photo / Leah Millis
Musicians wait to play during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in his nation’s modern history, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki

A woman cries during an interview after flower offering in a park near the Nippon Budokan ahead of the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

A woman cries during an interview after flower offering in a park near the Nippon Budokan ahead of the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. - Sputnik International
14/15
© AFP 2022 / Yuichi Yamazaki

A woman cries during an interview after flower offering in a park near the Nippon Budokan ahead of the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Toshifumi Kitamura

Police stand guard along a road leading to the Nippon Budokan, where the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe will take place, in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

Police stand guard along a road leading to the Nippon Budokan, where the state funeral for Japan&#x27;s former prime minister Shinzo Abe will take place, in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. - Sputnik International
15/15
© AFP 2022 / Toshifumi Kitamura

Police stand guard along a road leading to the Nippon Budokan, where the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe will take place, in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала