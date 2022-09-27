Shinzo Abe: Japan Holds State Funeral for Former Prime Minister

The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at the Nippon Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. About 4,300 people attended, including 34 state leaders and 14 former heads of state, as well as representatives of the imperial family, including Crown Prince Akishino and his wife. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials personally greeted the politician's widow, Akie Abe, who carried her husband's ashes during the funeral. As the ashes were being brought into the hall, the first of 19 blank artillery volleys from the self-defense forces were fired. A moment of silence followed.Look at our photo gallery on how Japan pays tribute to the former prime minister.
Abe was fatally wounded while speaking at an election rally in Nara on July 8. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, shot Abe twice from behind with a homemade gun. Abe died of blood loss and was cremated on July 12.
Members of the media film as Japan's late prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe leaves from the Abe residence for the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) attends the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP)
Musicians wait to play during the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader in his nation’s modern history, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated in July. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)