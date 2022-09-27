https://sputniknews.com/20220927/shinzo-abe-japan-holds-state-funeral-for-former-prime-minister-1101262042.html

Shinzo Abe: Japan Holds State Funeral for Former Prime Minister

Abe was fatally wounded while speaking at an election rally in Nara on July 8. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, shot Abe twice from behind with a homemade... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at the Nippon Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. About 4,300 people attended, including 34 state leaders and 14 former heads of state, as well as representatives of the imperial family, including Crown Prince Akishino and his wife. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials personally greeted the politician's widow, Akie Abe, who carried her husband's ashes during the funeral. As the ashes were being brought into the hall, the first of 19 blank artillery volleys from the self-defense forces were fired. A moment of silence followed.Look at our photo gallery on how Japan pays tribute to the former prime minister.

