Shakira to Stand Trial in Spain for Tax Fraud
Shakira to Stand Trial in Spain for Tax Fraud
The singer has denied any wrongdoing and rejected a settlement deal with the prosecution that would have allowed her to avoid trial. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
Famous Colombian singer Shakira is expected to be tried in Spain on charges of tax fraud after a judge green-lit proceedings on Tuesday.According to AP, the court in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat informed that Shakira is going to face six counts of tax fraud.The prosecution alleges that the singer failed to pay about $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. They argue that Shakira spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and therefore should have paid her taxes in that country.If the singer is found guilty, she may end up slapped with a hefty fine and being forced to spend about eight years behind bars.Shakira has, however, denied any wrongdoing and rejected a settlement deal she was offered by the prosecution.The date of Shakira’s trial is as yet unknown.Prior to her split from Barca footballer Gerard Pique earlier this year, Shakira lived with him in Barcelona.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/queen-of-latin-music-shakira-defends-against-salacious-press-campaign-aimed-at-fraud-claims-1101068986.html
16:20 GMT 27.09.2022
Colombia's singer Shakira performs during "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" concert at Bercy stadium in Paris. (File)
Colombia's singer Shakira performs during The Sun Comes Out World Tour concert at Bercy stadium in Paris. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
The singer has denied any wrongdoing and rejected a settlement deal with the prosecution that would have allowed her to avoid trial.
Famous Colombian singer Shakira is expected to be tried in Spain on charges of tax fraud after a judge green-lit proceedings on Tuesday.
According to AP, the court in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat informed that Shakira is going to face six counts of tax fraud.
The prosecution alleges that the singer failed to pay about $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. They argue that Shakira spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and therefore should have paid her taxes in that country.
If the singer is found guilty, she may end up slapped with a hefty fine and being forced to spend about eight years behind bars.
Shakira has, however, denied any wrongdoing and rejected a settlement deal she was offered by the prosecution.
The date of Shakira’s trial is as yet unknown.
Prior to her split from Barca footballer Gerard Pique earlier this year, Shakira lived with him in Barcelona.
