Senior US Diplomat to Visit Nepal, Central Asia to Counter Rivals’ Influence - State Dept.
Senior US Diplomat to Visit Nepal, Central Asia to Counter Rivals’ Influence - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to Nepal, the United Arab... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
"[Trudeau’s] 12-day trip will prioritize working with US diplomatic missions on policy and messaging priorities, including countering disinformation from Russia and the People’s Republic of China, ongoing US support to the people of Afghanistan, social equity, media freedom and climate," the State Department said in a statement on Monday.During her trip from September 28-October 9, Trudeau will meet with government officials and civil society organizations, foreign media outlets and press, influencers, students, journalists and US public diplomacy section representatives, the statement said.In Nepal, Trudeau will meet with minority group activists and tour cultural sites in Kathmandu, while in the UAE, she will participate in discussions with pan-Arab media outlets and will visit the Dubai Regional Media Hub for engagements there, the statement said.While in Uzbekistan, Trudeau will engage in roundtable discussions with local non-governmental organizations and will meet with alumni from a range of US government-funded exchange programs, the statement added.In Kyrgyzstan, Trudeau will meet with government officials, media outlets and social media influencers to discuss the importance of a free press as well as with local non-governmental organizations about gender-based violence and gender equity, according to the statement.
Senior US Diplomat to Visit Nepal, Central Asia to Counter Rivals’ Influence - State Dept.

00:01 GMT 27.09.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to Nepal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to try and counter Chinese and Russian influence there, the State Department said.
"[Trudeau’s] 12-day trip will prioritize working with US diplomatic missions on policy and messaging priorities, including countering disinformation from Russia and the People’s Republic of China, ongoing US support to the people of Afghanistan, social equity, media freedom and climate," the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
During her trip from September 28-October 9, Trudeau will meet with government officials and civil society organizations, foreign media outlets and press, influencers, students, journalists and US public diplomacy section representatives, the statement said.
In Nepal, Trudeau will meet with minority group activists and tour cultural sites in Kathmandu, while in the UAE, she will participate in discussions with pan-Arab media outlets and will visit the Dubai Regional Media Hub for engagements there, the statement said.
While in Uzbekistan, Trudeau will engage in roundtable discussions with local non-governmental organizations and will meet with alumni from a range of US government-funded exchange programs, the statement added.
In Kyrgyzstan, Trudeau will meet with government officials, media outlets and social media influencers to discuss the importance of a free press as well as with local non-governmental organizations about gender-based violence and gender equity, according to the statement.
