Russian Envoy Says 'Invited' to Japan Foreign Ministry Over Japanese Diplomat Detention

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin confirmed on Tuesday that he was "invited" to the Japanese foreign ministry in connection with... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

The ambassador slammed the actions of the Japanese diplomat as violating the convention on consular relations, adding that the Russian side should demand an apology.On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Tatsunori who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in the Primorsky region. In an FSB video, the diplomat admitted his guilt of violating Russian law. Moscow expressed a protest to Japan through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata. In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador, according to media reports.

