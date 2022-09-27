https://sputniknews.com/20220927/pompeo-criticizes-biden-for-more-ambiguous-us-policy-on-taiwan-1101282337.html

Pompeo Criticizes Biden for 'More Ambiguous' US Policy on Taiwan

Pompeo Criticizes Biden for 'More Ambiguous' US Policy on Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for making US policy on Taiwan "more ambiguous." 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T14:31+0000

2022-09-27T14:31+0000

2022-09-27T14:31+0000

americas

us

taiwan

mike pompeo

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg

In his keynote speech at the inaugural Global Taiwan Business Forum in Kaohsiung, Pompeo said there were concerns in the US that the Biden administration was not as committed to Taiwan.Pompeo also criticized the White House for not including Taiwan in its new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, saying it was "side-lining" its eighth largest trading partner for "political reasons."Pompeo reiterated his support for the self-governed island’s sovereignty, saying Taiwan does not need to declare independence because it is already independent. He called for the US to pursue a "deeper and far more enthusiastic relationship" with Taiwan, arguing that this was part of a free 21st century, rather than a Chinese century dictated by the PRC.The trip marks Pompeo’s second trip to the island this year, following a visit in March. He will also deliver an opening speech at the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce’s annual meeting on Wednesday and visit technology companies in southern Taiwan.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, taiwan, mike pompeo, joe biden