One Policeman Dead in Terrorist Attack in Mersin, Turkey
One Policeman Dead in Terrorist Attack in Mersin, Turkey
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Unknown armed people attacked a police station in the Turkish province of Mersin, and one policeman is dead, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
"We already know what terrorist group is behind this attack," Soylu was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a message, exressing his condolences to the family of the officer killed in the attack.
An attack on the police station in the Mezitli district of Mersin took place at around 11 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported, adding that there was also an explosion allegedly as a result of a remote control homemade bomb.
Several clips, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack are cicrulating online.
At the same time, Turkish law enforcement services reported they had detained at least 16 Daesh* suspects in Istanbul and 8 in Mersin.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries