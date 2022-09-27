https://sputniknews.com/20220927/oil-prices-could-reach-150-per-barrel-this-winter-iraqi-foreign-minister-says-1101284848.html

Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says

Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The price of oil could soar to $150 per barrel during the coming winter season, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T15:41+0000

2022-09-27T15:41+0000

2022-09-27T15:41+0000

world

iraq

oil

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100302830_0:104:2763:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_bf83ce5efdbb854a0c5b079481b3943d.jpg

Fuel prices skyrocketed this year after the US, Britain, and the EU slapped sanctions on Moscow citing the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions also led to record-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis in many countries across the globe.Russia-Ukraine SettlementThe minister also noted that Iraq - as part of a contact group on Ukraine - has engaged with officials from both Moscow and Kiev recently, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to help negotiate a resolution to the conflict.A ceasefire is needed first to create a successful negotiation environment, Hussein added. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine are ready to negotiate with each other at this moment, according to Hussein.Iraq is part of an Arab League contact group on Ukraine with whom Lavrov spoke last week about the genesis of the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting came on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, where the situation in Ukraine and related issues such as food insecurity have been central themes.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iraq, oil, russia, ukraine