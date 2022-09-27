International
NATO Monitors Situation in Baltic Sea After Nord Stream Accidents
NATO Monitors Situation in Baltic Sea After Nord Stream Accidents
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is monitoring the situation in the Baltic Sea after accidents on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems and exchanging data with...
"We follow with great concern the reports form the Baltic sea where we see the leakages from both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, this is something that we monitor closely from NATO we are in close contact with NATO allies involved," Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks in a meeting of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and at two lones of Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.The Danish military published a video of gas leaking from Russia's Nord Stream pipeline into the Baltic Sea, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is extremely concerned by this development and did not rule out the possibility of sabotage being the cause of this emergency.
NATO Monitors Situation in Baltic Sea After Nord Stream Accidents

18:25 GMT 27.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is monitoring the situation in the Baltic Sea after accidents on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems and exchanging data with allies, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.
"We follow with great concern the reports form the Baltic sea where we see the leakages from both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, this is something that we monitor closely from NATO we are in close contact with NATO allies involved," Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks in a meeting of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.
On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and at two lones of Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.
The Danish military published a video of gas leaking from Russia's Nord Stream pipeline into the Baltic Sea, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is extremely concerned by this development and did not rule out the possibility of sabotage being the cause of this emergency.
