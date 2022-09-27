https://sputniknews.com/20220927/moscow-releases-first-results-of-referendum-voting-at-russian-polling-stations-1101279951.html

Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations

Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations

Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk

With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.The results were announced in Moscow.

