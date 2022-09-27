International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/moscow-releases-first-results-of-referendum-voting-at-russian-polling-stations-1101279951.html
Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations
Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T13:56+0000
2022-09-27T13:56+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
dpr
lpr
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278618_0:141:3180:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bad5137b3911efef93acfd0a6da79e.jpg
With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.The results were announced in Moscow.
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278618_449:0:3180:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_546888da9cffd6c52052bd26b5822f8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, dpr, lpr, donbass
russia, dpr, lpr, donbass

Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations

13:56 GMT 27.09.2022
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets / Go to the mediabankPolling station in Belgorod, Russia, on the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, on unification with the Russian Federation.
Polling station in Belgorod, Russia, on the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, on unification with the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as Russia-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country among those voting on the Russian territory.
With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.
Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.
With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.
According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.
The results were announced in Moscow.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала