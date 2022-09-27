https://sputniknews.com/20220927/moscow-releases-first-results-of-referendum-voting-at-russian-polling-stations-1101279951.html
Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations
Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T13:56+0000
2022-09-27T13:56+0000
2022-09-27T13:56+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
dpr
lpr
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278618_0:141:3180:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bad5137b3911efef93acfd0a6da79e.jpg
With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.The results were announced in Moscow.
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101278618_449:0:3180:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_546888da9cffd6c52052bd26b5822f8f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, dpr, lpr, donbass
russia, dpr, lpr, donbass
Moscow Releases First Results of Referendum Voting at Russian Polling Stations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as Russia-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country among those voting on the Russian territory.
With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.
Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.
With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.
According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.
The results were announced in Moscow.