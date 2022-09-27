https://sputniknews.com/20220927/massive-outrage-in-india-after-death-of-dalit-boy-allegedly-beaten-by-teacher-over-wrong-answer-1101265051.html

Massive Outrage in India After Death of Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten by Teacher Over Wrong Answer

The Dalit teen's father lodged a criminal case against the teacher, who is now on the run. The police have reportedly formed three teams to trace the accused. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

A massive protest was staged in Auraiya, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, following the death of a 10th grade Dalit student, allegedly beaten by his school teacher on September 7th for making a mistake during a school test. The 15-year-old victim, identified as Nikhil Dohre, had been battling for his life for 17 days, but succumbed to his injuries on September 24. His family refused to cremate the boy's body until the police take action against the accused teacher and provide compensation for the boy's death.The family members and locals staged a protest outside the school in Achhalda, which soon turned violent after a large number of people pelted the police with stones and set their vehicles on fire.In view of the escalating violence, the police decided to perform the boy's last rites in place of handing over the body to his family. A female officer was seen urging the family members to come forward and take the ashes to immerse them to complete their son's funeral. Kanpur Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar also met the family members of the Dalit boy and assured them of financial help from the government.

