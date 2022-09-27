International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/made-in-russia-expo-opens-doors-in-wetex--dubai-solar-show-1101279141.html
Made in Russia Expo Opens Doors in WETEX & Dubai Solar Show
Made in Russia Expo Opens Doors in WETEX & Dubai Solar Show
The region's largest exhibition of sustainable development technologies WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 began its work on September 27 in Dubai, where the... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T14:03+0000
2022-09-27T14:03+0000
russia
russia
made in russia
dubai
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg
This year, 13 Russian companies are taking part in the WETEX exhibition under a single brand. Exporters will present their solutions in the field of water purification and treatment, waste processing, alternative energy and energy saving.More than 140 b2b meetings are planned with representatives of international business, as well as Emirati government agencies.
russia
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0100b017a2b14b246c8cb838c26c886.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, made in russia, dubai, russian export center jsc (rec)
russia, made in russia, dubai, russian export center jsc (rec)

Made in Russia Expo Opens Doors in WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

14:03 GMT 27.09.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMade in Russia
Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The region's largest exhibition of sustainable development technologies WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 began its work on September 27 in Dubai, where the national exposition under the Made in Russia brand opened.

"The opening ceremony of the Russian exposition was attended by Oleg Fomin, consul general of Russia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Andrei Terekhin, trade representative of Russia in the UAE, and Sergei Muslimov, head of the VEB.RF representative office in the UAE," an official release from the Russian Export Center said.

This year, 13 Russian companies are taking part in the WETEX exhibition under a single brand. Exporters will present their solutions in the field of water purification and treatment, waste processing, alternative energy and energy saving.
More than 140 b2b meetings are planned with representatives of international business, as well as Emirati government agencies.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала