Made in Russia Expo Opens Doors in WETEX & Dubai Solar Show
The region's largest exhibition of sustainable development technologies WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 began its work on September 27 in Dubai, where the national exposition under the Made in Russia brand opened.
"The opening ceremony of the Russian exposition was attended by Oleg Fomin, consul general of Russia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Andrei Terekhin, trade representative of Russia in the UAE, and Sergei Muslimov, head of the VEB.RF representative office in the UAE," an official release from the Russian Export Center said.
This year, 13 Russian companies are taking part in the WETEX exhibition under a single brand. Exporters will present their solutions in the field of water purification and treatment, waste processing, alternative energy and energy saving.
More than 140 b2b meetings are planned with representatives of international business, as well as Emirati government agencies.