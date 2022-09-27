https://sputniknews.com/20220927/made-in-russia-expo-opens-doors-in-wetex--dubai-solar-show-1101279141.html

Made in Russia Expo Opens Doors in WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

The region's largest exhibition of sustainable development technologies WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 began its work on September 27 in Dubai, where the... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

This year, 13 Russian companies are taking part in the WETEX exhibition under a single brand. Exporters will present their solutions in the field of water purification and treatment, waste processing, alternative energy and energy saving.More than 140 b2b meetings are planned with representatives of international business, as well as Emirati government agencies.

