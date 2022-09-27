https://sputniknews.com/20220927/italys-new-government-unlikely-to-change-sanction-policy-against-russia-senator-says-1101276335.html

Italy's New Government Unlikely to Change Sanction Policy Against Russia, Senator Says

Italy's New Government Unlikely to Change Sanction Policy Against Russia, Senator Says

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The victory of the conservative alliance led by Georgia Meloni is unlikely to change Rome's foreign policy and its stance on...

Meloni is likely to become the country's first female leader following the national election on Sunday when her Brothers of Italy party together with a conservative bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, gathered more than 43 percent of the vote. They came well ahead of a center-left coalition led by Enrico Letta's Democratic Party with 26.2 percent.According to the senator, there could be a chance for a shift in the positioning of the Italian government on the European Union affairs compared to the past two Mario Draghi's governments on a range of issues including rule of law, domestic civil rights, minority and migration policy. He, however, questioned the future government's courage and consistency in fulfilling campaign promises placing national interests ahead of bloc's agenda.The elections were called in July after the collapse of Prime Minister Draghi's national unity government.

