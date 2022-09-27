https://sputniknews.com/20220927/indian-guards-apprehend-pakistani-from-banned-group-at-border-1101274830.html
Indian Guards Apprehend Pakistani From Banned Group at Border
At the 77th UNGA, India accused Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism. Both states share hundreds of kilometers of disputed and porous border and have... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) detained an intruder on the Pakistani border in Rajasthan on Tuesday, accusing him of affiliation to the banned Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).During the interrogation, the man reportedly confessed to being a TLP member and told intelligence officers that he hails from Karampur village in Pakistan. The motive of the intrusion is unknown so far.The TLP was banned under Pakistan’s anti-terror law after the group staged violent protests over Charlie Hebdo’s publications of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.India and Pakistan accused each other of sponsoring terrorism in their respective countries.
