India & Russia Mull Collaboration in 5G, 6G & Advanced Tech
10:34 GMT 27.09.2022 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 27.09.2022)
© Photo : Devusinh Chauhan/twitterHeld bilateral talks with the Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, Ms. Bella Cherkesova on the sideline of Plenipotentiary Conference of International Telecommunication Union
India is set to launch 5G services next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the details about the 5G rollout at the upcoming India Mobile Congress, which will start on October 1.
India and Russia can collaborate in advanced technology including 5G use cases and 6G technology, Indian Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said during bilateral talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development Bella Cherkesova in Romania on Tuesday.
Apprising his Russian counterpart about India’s accomplishments in boosting digital infrastructure, Chauhan also said that all of India will be covered with 5G services within a couple of years.
“There are many areas where Russia and India can collaborate, which include the development of 5G use cases, designing 6G technology, IoT, Machines to Machines, Cyber Security and developing reliable last mile solutions,” Chauhan said.
The Russian minister showed a keen interest in “deepening the collaboration with India in the field of advanced telecom technology, security, and developing 5G use cases.”
© Photo : Devusinh ChauhanTelecom Ministers of India and Russia Held Bilateral Meetings on 26 September 2022
India has developed its own 4G stack and is on the cusp of developing its own 5G stack. The Indian government has also formed a “Technology Innovative Group” for the design and development of 6G technology by 2030.
Addressing the nation on the 75th anniversary of Independence last month, India's Modi said that "the semiconductor manufacturing, the introduction of 5G, and the spread of fiber-optic networks are not only the path to self-sufficiency, but also the next revolution in education, health care, and all other aspects of life."
During the 21st Annual Summit between India and Russia held last December in New Delhi, the sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation in digital technologies, including information protection, the security of critical infrastructure, and law enforcement.