https://sputniknews.com/20220927/india--russia-mull-collaboration-in-5g-6g--advanced-tech-1101262225.html

India & Russia Mull Collaboration in 5G, 6G & Advanced Tech

India & Russia Mull Collaboration in 5G, 6G & Advanced Tech

India is set to launch 5G services next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the details about the 5G rollout at the upcoming India Mobile Congress... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T10:34+0000

2022-09-27T10:34+0000

2022-09-27T10:36+0000

telecom

5g

5g network

6g

supply chain

russia

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101268380_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_26420abdf30cc8ac6d1cddc69f23f2e5.jpg

India and Russia can collaborate in advanced technology including 5G use cases and 6G technology, Indian Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said during bilateral talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development Bella Cherkesova in Romania on Tuesday.Apprising his Russian counterpart about India’s accomplishments in boosting digital infrastructure, Chauhan also said that all of India will be covered with 5G services within a couple of years.The Russian minister showed a keen interest in “deepening the collaboration with India in the field of advanced telecom technology, security, and developing 5G use cases.”India has developed its own 4G stack and is on the cusp of developing its own 5G stack. The Indian government has also formed a “Technology Innovative Group” for the design and development of 6G technology by 2030.During the 21st Annual Summit between India and Russia held last December in New Delhi, the sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation in digital technologies, including information protection, the security of critical infrastructure, and law enforcement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

telecom, 5g, 5g network, 6g, supply chain, narendra modi