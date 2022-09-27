https://sputniknews.com/20220927/idea-that-has-failed-uk-shadow-chancellor-slams-truss-plan-to-tackle-cost-of-living-crisis-1101267390.html

Idea That ‘Has Failed’: UK Shadow Chancellor Slams Truss’ Plan to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis

Idea That ‘Has Failed’: UK Shadow Chancellor Slams Truss’ Plan to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis

Earlier this week, Rachel Reeves chastised the UK government’s new mini-budget as a “plan to reward the already wealthy”, arguing that Prime Minister Liz Truss... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T10:19+0000

2022-09-27T10:19+0000

2022-09-27T10:19+0000

world

uk

liz truss

kwasi kwarteng

rachel reeves

government

budget

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101267639_0:62:3072:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_0161d252f7ebfabb7098216637c2dae6.jpg

UK Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has described Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plan of “trickle-down economics" as an idea that "has been tried, has been tested and has failed”.“On Friday, the chancellor had an opportunity to set out a serious response to the cost of living crisis. And he failed”, the shadow chancellor said, calling the Conservative Party's record "12 years of failure".She spoke after a YouGov poll commissioned by The Times newspaper showed that Labour has gained the highest level of citizen support over the ruling Conservative Party in 20 years. The survey indicated that Labour prevails over the Conservatives by 17 percentage points, and that overall, Conservative backing has dropped by four percentage points to 28%, while Labour’s rose five points to 45%.The poll was released ahead of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the annual party conference later on Tuesday, when he is expected to announce that Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan will create a million new jobs across the UK, bring down energy bills and raise living standards.On Monday, the UK pound plunged to its lowest level against the US dollar since the British currency went decimal in 1971, a few days after Kwarteng unveiled his emergency tax-slashing mini-budget to help the government tackle the cost-of-living crisis.In early Asia-Pacific trade on September 26, the sterling fell by more than 4% to $1.0327 before it regained some ground to about $1.05, extending Friday's 3.61% drop, something that caused turmoil on UK markets.

https://sputniknews.com/20220924/why-uk-pm-truss-economic-rescue-plan-wont-fly-could-put-paid-to-tories-election-hopes-1101174418.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, liz truss, kwasi kwarteng, rachel reeves, government, budget, crisis