International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/grassroots-initiative-scientists-find-solution-to-address-anti-vax-ideas--1101236968.html
Grassroots Initiative: Scientists Find Solution to Address Anti-vax Ideas
Grassroots Initiative: Scientists Find Solution to Address Anti-vax Ideas
VolgGTU scientists proposed a new strategy for overcoming social crises based on an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:00+0000
2022-09-27T09:00+0000
science & tech
science
russia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090325210_0:89:3073:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2923ffe45e9b090f2a67df7a9b3aa4.jpg
According to them, the mechanism they've discovered will effectively disseminate constructive norms of behavior in society. The results are published in the Journal of Institutional Economics.The cognitive structures that determine our knowledge are not just what we have in our heads, scientists say. Our thinking and behavior is influenced by continuous interaction with social, technical, natural and other environments.A special role in these processes, according to experts in the modern theory of knowledge, is played by cognitive norms - typical models of reaction to events accepted in a particular community. Their study and purposeful joint design, the scientists are sure, should provide the basis for an effective response of society to large-scale crisis situations.A team of scientists from Volgograd State Technical University analyzed the phenomenon of mass destructive behavior during a crisis, using the COVID-19 pandemic as an example. According to the scientists, they proposed a mechanism for overcoming dangerous behavioral norms through initiatives "from below", not "from above."The purposeful "engineering" of cognitive norms, according to scientists, is complicated by their extreme diversity, heterogeneity and dynamism. Such an approach can become effective only in the case of multilateral interaction among a wide range of subjects — citizens, volunteers, bloggers, fact checkers, local communities, self-help groups, various online communities, and others.The approach proposed by VolgGTU specialists to the polycentric creation of norms as a response to acute crises, they say, has caused a positive response in the international professional community. At present, the research team, within the framework of a scientific grant from the Russian Science Foundation, is working on a program for implementing a new approach to Russian realities, focusing on the problem of redeveloping old industrial cities that have encountered an economic and social crisis.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090325210_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0c0fe1e6edd8884f5788bd21642def.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, russia, covid-19
science, russia, covid-19

Grassroots Initiative: Scientists Find Solution to Address Anti-vax Ideas

09:00 GMT 27.09.2022
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoA nurse gives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 to a health worker inside River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
A nurse gives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 to a health worker inside River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
Subscribe
International
India
VolgGTU scientists proposed a new strategy for overcoming social crises based on an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to them, the mechanism they've discovered will effectively disseminate constructive norms of behavior in society. The results are published in the Journal of Institutional Economics.
The cognitive structures that determine our knowledge are not just what we have in our heads, scientists say. Our thinking and behavior is influenced by continuous interaction with social, technical, natural and other environments.
A special role in these processes, according to experts in the modern theory of knowledge, is played by cognitive norms - typical models of reaction to events accepted in a particular community. Their study and purposeful joint design, the scientists are sure, should provide the basis for an effective response of society to large-scale crisis situations.
A team of scientists from Volgograd State Technical University analyzed the phenomenon of mass destructive behavior during a crisis, using the COVID-19 pandemic as an example. According to the scientists, they proposed a mechanism for overcoming dangerous behavioral norms through initiatives "from below", not "from above."

"The pandemic has shown it is impossible to fight the refusal to vaccinate, wear masks or maintain social distance only through the efforts of the state, large specialized organizations and the media," said Daniil Frolov, professor at the Department of Economics and Entrepreneurship at VolgGTU.

The purposeful "engineering" of cognitive norms, according to scientists, is complicated by their extreme diversity, heterogeneity and dynamism. Such an approach can become effective only in the case of multilateral interaction among a wide range of subjects — citizens, volunteers, bloggers, fact checkers, local communities, self-help groups, various online communities, and others.

"The strategy of informing and persuading 'from above' significantly stalled, in our opinion, due to the fact that 'ordinary' people were perceived as unreasonable children. In reality, those norms that are the product of co-creation most often take root, so citizens should be given an active position in such processes," Frolov stressed.

The approach proposed by VolgGTU specialists to the polycentric creation of norms as a response to acute crises, they say, has caused a positive response in the international professional community.
At present, the research team, within the framework of a scientific grant from the Russian Science Foundation, is working on a program for implementing a new approach to Russian realities, focusing on the problem of redeveloping old industrial cities that have encountered an economic and social crisis.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала