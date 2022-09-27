https://sputniknews.com/20220927/forbes-net-worth-of-wealthiest-americans-drops-for-first-time-since-great-recession-1101282670.html
Forbes: Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession
Forbes: Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession
27.09.2022
Forbes found that tech tycoons were most affected. They lost a combined $315 billion and 41 of them slipped down the list’s rankings. Mark Zuckerberg lost the most of anyone on the list, losing $76.8 billion and falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2014.Elon Musk unseated Jeff Bezos to place first on the list for the first time, gaining $60.5 billion from an increase in Tesla’s stock prices and new funding for SpaceX.The top 10 people are worth a collective $1.6 trillion or 40% of the wealth represented on the Forbes 400 list. The list remains largely male, with only 58 women, an increase of two from last year.Forbes calculated net worth using September 2 stock prices.
Forbes: Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession
14:37 GMT 27.09.2022 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 27.09.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 400 richest people in the US did not get richer this year for the first time since the Great Recession, with their combined net worth down 11% or $500 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list.
