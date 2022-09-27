https://sputniknews.com/20220927/elections-in-italy-referendums-in-donbass-first-amendment--big-tech-1101248228.html
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Donbass, First Amendment & Big Tech
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Ukraine, First Amendment & Big Tech
Gerald Olivier, editor and writer at Atlantico, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the results of Italy’s elections, the state of European right politics, and Germany’s efforts to find energy for the winter.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins the show to talk about support for referendums in Donbass region.Denis Rogatyuk, international director of the El Ciudadano media platform, breaks down the UN General Assembly speeches of three new Latin American leaders: Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Honduras’ Xiomara Castro.Journalist Kevin Gosztola, who writes for Shadowproof.com and co-hosts the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses new polls showing support for Julian Assange, the way rumors infect news reporting, the Havana Syndrome saga, the lengths US hospitals will go to to overcharge patients, and the results of California’s Proposition 22.Chris Garaffa, technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, discusses the likelihood that the Supreme Court will have to weigh in on whether states can regulate the content of social media websites, and what implications such a decision might have. They also break down Europe’s nascent movement against facial recognition technology.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Donbass, First Amendment & Big Tech
Gerald Olivier, editor and writer at Atlantico, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the results of Italy’s elections, the state of European right politics, and Germany’s efforts to find energy for the winter.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins the show to talk about support for referendums in Donbass region.
Denis Rogatyuk, international director of the El Ciudadano media platform, breaks down the UN General Assembly speeches of three new Latin American leaders: Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Honduras’ Xiomara Castro.
Journalist Kevin Gosztola, who writes for Shadowproof.com and co-hosts the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses new polls showing support for Julian Assange, the way rumors infect news reporting, the Havana Syndrome saga, the lengths US hospitals will go to to overcharge patients, and the results of California’s Proposition 22.
Chris Garaffa, technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, discusses the likelihood that the Supreme Court will have to weigh in on whether states can regulate the content of social media websites, and what implications such a decision might have. They also break down Europe’s nascent movement against facial recognition technology.
