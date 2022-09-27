International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/elections-in-italy-referendums-in-donbass-first-amendment--big-tech-1101248228.html
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Donbass, First Amendment & Big Tech
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Donbass, First Amendment & Big Tech
US media creates another Republican martyr in Representative Matt Gaetz. Congratulations? 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:52+0000
2022-09-27T09:52+0000
political misfits
referendum
havana syndrome
giorgia meloni
radio
radio sputnik
first amendment
italy
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101248082_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8470144702c99603f85b8293a15cc02c.png
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Ukraine, First Amendment & Big Tech
US media creates another Republican martyr in Representative Matt Gaetz. Congratulations?
Gerald Olivier, editor and writer at Atlantico, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the results of Italy’s elections, the state of European right politics, and Germany’s efforts to find energy for the winter.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins the show to talk about support for referendums in Donbass region.Denis Rogatyuk, international director of the El Ciudadano media platform, breaks down the UN General Assembly speeches of three new Latin American leaders: Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Honduras’ Xiomara Castro.Journalist Kevin Gosztola, who writes for Shadowproof.com and co-hosts the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses new polls showing support for Julian Assange, the way rumors infect news reporting, the Havana Syndrome saga, the lengths US hospitals will go to to overcharge patients, and the results of California’s Proposition 22.Chris Garaffa, technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, discusses the likelihood that the Supreme Court will have to weigh in on whether states can regulate the content of social media websites, and what implications such a decision might have. They also break down Europe’s nascent movement against facial recognition technology.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101248082_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_620aa5bfa449b660477e863bb91e1e72.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
referendum, havana syndrome, giorgia meloni, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, first amendment, italy, election, europe
referendum, havana syndrome, giorgia meloni, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, first amendment, italy, election, europe

Elections in Italy, Referendums in Donbass, First Amendment & Big Tech

09:52 GMT 27.09.2022
Political Misfits
Elections in Italy, Referendums in Ukraine, First Amendment & Big Tech
Subscribe
International
India
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
US media creates another Republican martyr in Representative Matt Gaetz. Congratulations?
Gerald Olivier, editor and writer at Atlantico, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the results of Italy’s elections, the state of European right politics, and Germany’s efforts to find energy for the winter.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins the show to talk about support for referendums in Donbass region.
Denis Rogatyuk, international director of the El Ciudadano media platform, breaks down the UN General Assembly speeches of three new Latin American leaders: Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and Honduras’ Xiomara Castro.
Journalist Kevin Gosztola, who writes for Shadowproof.com and co-hosts the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses new polls showing support for Julian Assange, the way rumors infect news reporting, the Havana Syndrome saga, the lengths US hospitals will go to to overcharge patients, and the results of California’s Proposition 22.
Chris Garaffa, technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, discusses the likelihood that the Supreme Court will have to weigh in on whether states can regulate the content of social media websites, and what implications such a decision might have. They also break down Europe’s nascent movement against facial recognition technology.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала