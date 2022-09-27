https://sputniknews.com/20220927/donbass-zaporozhye--kherson-referendums-germans-protest-for-nord-stream-2-meloni-wins-in-italy-1101251651.html

Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson Referendums; Germans Protest for Nord Stream 2; Meloni Wins in Italy

Thousands of Germans have taken to the street demanding that Nord Stream 2 should be opened to mitigate the desperate economic condition in their land. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

Eastern Ukraine Referendums; Germans Protest for Nord Stream 2; Meloni Wins in Italy Thousands of Germans have taken to the street demanding that Nord Stream 2 should be opened to mitigate the desperate economic condition in their land.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss the Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson referendums. Wyatt is interviewing citizens and observing the election process. The numbers so far lean overwhelmingly in favor of bringing the republics into the Russian Federation.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the European Union. Thousands of Germans have taken to the street demanding that Nord Stream 2 should be opened to mitigate the desperate economic condition in the land. Also, the pound is crashing and the Italian elections have been dominated by the right-wing Brothers of Italy party.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Minister Lavrov spoke at the UN and argued against the EU's dictatorship and made the case for a change in the global order. Also, there was a neo-Nazi attack on a Russian school, and referendums are moving forward in Donbass, Zaporozhye and the Kherson region.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. China's air power may surpass that of the United States in the Pacific region. Also, China again warns that the US is sending dangerous signals regarding Taiwan.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US seems to be heavily involved in protests in Iran to attempt to manipulate social unrest. Also, Iraq will soon hold another round of elections, and German broadcaster DW demands allegiance to Israel for all employees.Normand O. Richmond, producer and host of Diasporic Music on BlackPower96.org, joins us to discuss the Brazilian elections. Presidential hopefuls Lula De Silva and Jair Bolsonaro enter their final week before elections are held. Many in Brazil fear a Bolsonaro coup attempt.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss propaganda. MintPress News has exposed many propaganda operations aimed at pushing pro-west narratives. Also, we discuss the mysterious presence of Ray Epps at the January 6th protests and the failure of the FBI to provide information relative to this shady figure's connection to the agency.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the New York Times. The New York Times is a pro-war outlet that parrots claims by anonymous government officials.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

