https://sputniknews.com/20220927/domino-effect-italy-becomes-latest-european-nation-to-go-right-1101253334.html
Domino Effect: Italy Becomes Latest European Nation to Go Right
Domino Effect: Italy Becomes Latest European Nation to Go Right
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent results from the... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:33+0000
2022-09-27T09:33+0000
2022-09-27T09:33+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
italy
elections
radio sputnik
donbass
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101253187_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_47889f4f99e9d84997155df3a5f424c0.png
Domino effect: Italy becomes latest European nation to go right
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent results from the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation follow the recent political trend in Europe.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political pundit and commentatorScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and military commentatorAndrew Spannaus - American journalist and writer based in ItalyWyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the current state of US politics, with a focus on President Joe Biden's claims that he will run again, despite apparent health issues.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to talk about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the recent speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Andrew Spannaus about the latest results of the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation elect a right-wing government, the first since the rise of Benito Mussolini in the 1920s. Later in the hour, Sputnik's own Wyatt Reed talked to Fault Lines about the recent referendums in the Donbass region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101253187_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e4590f973c3d4c66fceedf50932d5e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, radio, ukraine, italy, аудио, elections, radio sputnik, donbass, joe biden
us, radio, ukraine, italy, аудио, elections, radio sputnik, donbass, joe biden
Domino Effect: Italy Becomes Latest European Nation to Go Right
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent results from the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation follow the recent political trend in Europe.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political pundit and commentator
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and military commentator
Andrew Spannaus - American journalist and writer based in Italy
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondent
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the current state of US politics, with a focus on President Joe Biden's claims that he will run again, despite apparent health issues.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to talk about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the recent speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Andrew Spannaus about the latest results of the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation elect a right-wing government, the first since the rise of Benito Mussolini in the 1920s. Later in the hour, Sputnik's own Wyatt Reed talked to Fault Lines about the recent referendums in the Donbass region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik