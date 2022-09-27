https://sputniknews.com/20220927/domino-effect-italy-becomes-latest-european-nation-to-go-right-1101253334.html

Domino Effect: Italy Becomes Latest European Nation to Go Right

Domino Effect: Italy Becomes Latest European Nation to Go Right

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent results from the... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T09:33+0000

2022-09-27T09:33+0000

2022-09-27T09:33+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

italy

elections

radio sputnik

donbass

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101253187_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_47889f4f99e9d84997155df3a5f424c0.png

Domino effect: Italy becomes latest European nation to go right On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent results from the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation follow the recent political trend in Europe.

Scottie Nell Hughes - Political pundit and commentatorScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and military commentatorAndrew Spannaus - American journalist and writer based in ItalyWyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the current state of US politics, with a focus on President Joe Biden's claims that he will run again, despite apparent health issues.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to talk about the ongoing Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine and the recent speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Andrew Spannaus about the latest results of the Italian elections, which saw the Mediterranean nation elect a right-wing government, the first since the rise of Benito Mussolini in the 1920s. Later in the hour, Sputnik's own Wyatt Reed talked to Fault Lines about the recent referendums in the Donbass region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, ukraine, italy, аудио, elections, radio sputnik, donbass, joe biden