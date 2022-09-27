https://sputniknews.com/20220927/crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-to-become-saudi-prime-minister-1101286744.html

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Become Saudi Prime Minister

The crown prince's appointment reportedly comes amidst a cabinet reshuffle ordered by Saudi King Salman. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is going to become the country’s Prime Minister, Al Arabiya reports citing Saudi state news agency SPA.According to the media outlet, Prince Khalid bin Salman is also going to become Saudi Defense Minister.This development reportedly comes amidst a “cabinet reshuffle” that was ordered by King Salman himself.

