Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Become Saudi Prime Minister
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Become Saudi Prime Minister
The crown prince's appointment reportedly comes amidst a cabinet reshuffle ordered by Saudi King Salman. 27.09.2022
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is going to become the country’s Prime Minister, Al Arabiya reports citing Saudi state news agency SPA.According to the media outlet, Prince Khalid bin Salman is also going to become Saudi Defense Minister.This development reportedly comes amidst a “cabinet reshuffle” that was ordered by King Salman himself.
17:53 GMT 27.09.2022
The crown prince's appointment reportedly comes amidst a cabinet reshuffle ordered by Saudi King Salman.
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is going to become the country’s Prime Minister, Al Arabiya reports citing Saudi state news agency SPA.
According to the media outlet, Prince Khalid bin Salman is also going to become Saudi Defense Minister.
This development reportedly comes amidst a “cabinet reshuffle” that was ordered by King Salman himself.
