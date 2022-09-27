Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Become Saudi Prime Minister
© AP Photo / Bandar AljaloudIn this photo released by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
© AP Photo / Bandar Aljaloud
The crown prince's appointment reportedly comes amidst a cabinet reshuffle ordered by Saudi King Salman.
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is going to become the country’s Prime Minister, Al Arabiya reports citing Saudi state news agency SPA.
According to the media outlet, Prince Khalid bin Salman is also going to become Saudi Defense Minister.
This development reportedly comes amidst a “cabinet reshuffle” that was ordered by King Salman himself.
#أمر_ملكي:— واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 27, 2022
أولاً: يكون صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيساً لمجلس الوزراء؛ استثناءً من حكم المادة (السادسة والخمسين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم، ومن الأحكام ذوات الصلة الواردة في نظام مجلس الوزراء.#واس pic.twitter.com/b3NgW3Qyh7