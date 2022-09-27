International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/blinken-says-initial-reports-indicate-nord-stream-pipelines-sabotaged-but-cannot-confirm-1101285920.html
Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, But Cannot Confirm
Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, But Cannot Confirm
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States cannot confirm reports about whether Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged, but such an attack... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T16:27+0000
2022-09-27T16:27+0000
americas
nord stream 2
nord stream
us
antony blinken
europe
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107329/64/1073296455_0:0:3085:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_12e87ed1a96947069439bc6ec36b80a8.jpg
On Monday, both the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines reported a sharp pressure drop. Later, operators said there was considerable destruction of the pipeline, while the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) registered powerful underwater explosions in the area of gas leaks.The causes and the scale of the incident remain unclear.
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107329/64/1073296455_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d211a521119ddab13e80af3c9e39397d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream 2, nord stream, us, antony blinken, europe, russia
nord stream 2, nord stream, us, antony blinken, europe, russia

Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, But Cannot Confirm

16:27 GMT 27.09.2022
© Nord Stream 2 / Go to the mediabankNord Stream 2
Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© Nord Stream 2
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States cannot confirm reports about whether Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged, but such an attack would be in no one's interest, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The leaks are under investigation," Blinken said during a press conference. "There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports and we haven't confirmed that yet. But if it is confirmed, that's clearly in no one's interest."

On Monday, both the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines reported a sharp pressure drop. Later, operators said there was considerable destruction of the pipeline, while the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) registered powerful underwater explosions in the area of gas leaks.
The causes and the scale of the incident remain unclear.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала