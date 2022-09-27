https://sputniknews.com/20220927/blinken-says-initial-reports-indicate-nord-stream-pipelines-sabotaged-but-cannot-confirm-1101285920.html

Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, But Cannot Confirm

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States cannot confirm reports about whether Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were sabotaged, but such an attack...

On Monday, both the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines reported a sharp pressure drop. Later, operators said there was considerable destruction of the pipeline, while the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) registered powerful underwater explosions in the area of gas leaks.The causes and the scale of the incident remain unclear.

