https://sputniknews.com/20220927/apple-row-kashmiri-politicians-threaten-large-scale-demonstrations-as-fruit-rots-on-highway-1101276494.html

Apple Row: Kashmiri Politicians Threaten Large-Scale Demonstrations as Fruit Rots on Highway

Apple Row: Kashmiri Politicians Threaten Large-Scale Demonstrations as Fruit Rots on Highway

The horticulture sector, worth $1 billion, is considered the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, with over 3.5 million people directly or indirectly... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T14:51+0000

2022-09-27T14:51+0000

2022-09-27T14:51+0000

kashmir

jammu

apples

trade

india

highway

interviews

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101276203_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b6428bdbe8b909fc9e828d94787d6d.jpg

A political row is looming in Kashmir after thousands of trucks carrying millions of metric tons of apples have been stranded on a highway that connects the region with the rest of the country.Frustrated over the situation, Kashmiri political parties threatened to hold large-scale anti-government protests, accusing local authorities of deliberately halting the movement of nearly 8000 apple-laden trucks to Indian cities where the fruit is sold.Meanwhile, former state chief and president of the region’s Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, who joined protesting farmers and apple traders at a fruit wholesale market in the Shopian district, accused the government of trying to “crush” the local economy and threatened to “join the people” and ”block the national highway” if the government doesn't deal with the situation.The president of the fruit seller’s association in northern Kashmir, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, said in a statement that producers are currently suffering losses worth around $80 million in September alone due to the halting of trucks along the highway.Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) politician Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy also expressed grave concerns over the apple crisis, terming the situation “lethal” for Kashmir’s economy.

kashmir

jammu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Azaan Javaid https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094183852_0:0:1080:1080_100x100_80_0_0_1fd4d8740a02742b3f72f82306742213.jpg

kashmir, jammu, apples, trade, highway, interviews