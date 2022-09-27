https://sputniknews.com/20220927/american-women-now-account-for-507-of-us-labor-force---poll-1101252926.html

American Women Now Account for 50.7% of US Labor Force - Poll

American Women Now Account for 50.7% of US Labor Force - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Women in the United States have overtaken men regarding employment over the past three years and now comprise slightly more than half of... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Women have overtaken men and now account for more than half (50.7%) of the college-educated labor force in the United States," the Pew Research center said in a press release on Monday detailing analysis of government data. Pew attributes the changes in the composition of the US population, as well as the changes in the number of people in the labor force, as contributing to the trend, the release said.Research has shown that the number of women and men in the labor force depends on the size of each group and the percent of that group who are working or seeking work, the release also said.

