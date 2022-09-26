https://sputniknews.com/20220926/you-are-not-fooling-anybody-jaishankar-says-lambasting-us-for-f-16-package-to-pakistan-1101221928.html

‘You Are Not Fooling Anybody,’ Jaishankar Says, Lambasting US for F-16 Package to Pakistan

On September 11, the US State Department approved the possible sale of about $450 million worth of equipment and services to Pakistan for the technical... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday slammed Washington for justifying the $450 million F-16 sustenance package for Pakistan, saying that the world is aware where and against whom the fighter jets are possibly used.The minister also raised a question about the merits of US-Pakistan ties as he believed it does not serve the interests of either.Jaishankar's strong rebuttal comes three days after the Pentagon tried to assuage New Delhi, as Washington reiterated that the F-16 sustenance package is not designed as a message to India over its Russian ties.When the deal was announced, it triggered concerns in Delhi, with Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh conveying his concerns about the deal to his US counterpart in a phone call several days after the package was announced.

