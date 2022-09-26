https://sputniknews.com/20220926/video-pakistan-minister-heckled-by-imran-khan-supporters-over-wasting-taxpayers-money-in-london-1101223139.html

Video: Pakistan Minister Heckled by Imran Khan Supporters Over ‘Wasting Taxpayers' Money' in London

Video: Pakistan Minister Heckled by Imran Khan Supporters Over ‘Wasting Taxpayers' Money' in London

Khan has been calling upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to take to the streets to show their opposition to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T09:33+0000

2022-09-26T09:33+0000

2022-09-26T09:33+0000

world

pakistan

shehbaz sharif

imran khan

london

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101227758_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_04c1321c3f8f8c1664c0f1b152e5c9a0.jpg

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has been heckled in London by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, according to videos circulating on social media.Aurangzeb flew to London from New York, where she was part of a Sharif-led delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).In one of the videos, local Pakistani supporters of Khan’s PTI can be seen calling her “chorni" (woman thief).Aurangzeb could be seen being chastised by overseas Pakistanis after she entered an organic coffee shop in the British capital.Pakistan has been facing a devastating flood situation which has affected more than three million people and left close to 1,600 dead, while causing economic damage to the tune of $30 billion.Meanwhile, Aurangzeb has hit back at her hecklers, calling them “victims of Imran Khan’s propaganda.”The heckling videos have also triggered a strong reaction from Aurangzeb’s cabinet colleagues, with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal blaming Imran Khan’s politics inciting his supporters into such encounters.“These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs,” Iqbal remarked.Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif also berated the hecklers for representing the “lowest level of our society.”

pakistan

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, shehbaz sharif, imran khan, london, uk