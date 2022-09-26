International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/video-pakistan-minister-heckled-by-imran-khan-supporters-over-wasting-taxpayers-money-in-london-1101223139.html
Video: Pakistan Minister Heckled by Imran Khan Supporters Over ‘Wasting Taxpayers' Money' in London
Video: Pakistan Minister Heckled by Imran Khan Supporters Over ‘Wasting Taxpayers' Money' in London
Khan has been calling upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to take to the streets to show their opposition to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T09:33+0000
2022-09-26T09:33+0000
world
pakistan
shehbaz sharif
imran khan
london
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101227758_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_04c1321c3f8f8c1664c0f1b152e5c9a0.jpg
Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has been heckled in London by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, according to videos circulating on social media.Aurangzeb flew to London from New York, where she was part of a Sharif-led delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).In one of the videos, local Pakistani supporters of Khan’s PTI can be seen calling her “chorni" (woman thief).Aurangzeb could be seen being chastised by overseas Pakistanis after she entered an organic coffee shop in the British capital.Pakistan has been facing a devastating flood situation which has affected more than three million people and left close to 1,600 dead, while causing economic damage to the tune of $30 billion.Meanwhile, Aurangzeb has hit back at her hecklers, calling them “victims of Imran Khan’s propaganda.”The heckling videos have also triggered a strong reaction from Aurangzeb’s cabinet colleagues, with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal blaming Imran Khan’s politics inciting his supporters into such encounters.“These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs,” Iqbal remarked.Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif also berated the hecklers for representing the “lowest level of our society.”
pakistan
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101227758_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da6e6960e45ab27d5f3a47df8af2740c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, shehbaz sharif, imran khan, london, uk
pakistan, shehbaz sharif, imran khan, london, uk

Video: Pakistan Minister Heckled by Imran Khan Supporters Over ‘Wasting Taxpayers' Money' in London

09:33 GMT 26.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHIPakistan's opposition parliamentarian Maryam Aurangzeb arrives at the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 3, 2022.
Pakistan's opposition parliamentarian Maryam Aurangzeb arrives at the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
International
India
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Khan has been calling upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to take to the streets to show their opposition to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which, he insists, came to power with US support. Many of Khan’s supporters have heeded to his call and staged protests in cities across the world.
Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has been heckled in London by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, according to videos circulating on social media.
Aurangzeb flew to London from New York, where she was part of a Sharif-led delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
In one of the videos, local Pakistani supporters of Khan’s PTI can be seen calling her “chorni" (woman thief).
“Maryam Aurangzeb makes big claims on TV about donning a dupatta (drape) on the head. But she isn’t wearing a dupatta on her head right now,” a woman can be heard saying in front of the Pakistani cabinet minister.
Aurangzeb could be seen being chastised by overseas Pakistanis after she entered an organic coffee shop in the British capital.
“She is throwing away the Pakistani taxpayer money… People are dying in Pakistan… There is no money there,” one of the hecklers tell her, after the minister purchased a diet Coke from the café.
Pakistan has been facing a devastating flood situation which has affected more than three million people and left close to 1,600 dead, while causing economic damage to the tune of $30 billion.
Meanwhile, Aurangzeb has hit back at her hecklers, calling them “victims of Imran Khan’s propaganda.”
The heckling videos have also triggered a strong reaction from Aurangzeb’s cabinet colleagues, with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal blaming Imran Khan’s politics inciting his supporters into such encounters.
“These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs,” Iqbal remarked.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif also berated the hecklers for representing the “lowest level of our society.”
“Giving this color to political differences is a sign of bad training and a trend that is the height of intolerance. The violent trend in politics after Madhhab (a school of thought within Islamic jurisprudence) will destroy our society,” he said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала