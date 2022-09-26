https://sputniknews.com/20220926/venezuela-hopes-for-wider-use-of-russian-ruble-at-resorts---foreign-minister-1101217153.html

Venezuela Hopes for Wider Use of Russian Ruble at Resorts - Foreign Minister

Venezuela Hopes for Wider Use of Russian Ruble at Resorts - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Venezuela welcomes the wider use of the ruble at its resorts and hopes that tourist flows from Russia will rebound in the nearest... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T00:30+0000

2022-09-26T00:30+0000

2022-09-26T00:30+0000

americas

venezuela

ruble

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080586818_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_25c7668c2e3fc03ca008b049e3450a95.jpg

"It is no secret that Russia seeks to expand the use of the ruble, bringing it to other countries... As for Venezuela, this would benefit the development of our tourism, because, as we know, hundreds of Russian tourists are flying to Margarita Island," Faria said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The minister noted that the number of Russian tourists visiting Venezuelan resorts is in the thousands.Tourists flows have been disrupted worldwide due to the pandemic. Moreover, in February 2022, the European Union closed its airspace to all Russian flights as part of sanctions against Moscow over the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, ruble