US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes engagement by private companies seeking to use their technology to increase internet accessibility in Iran... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last week announced an expansion of a general license, allowing for a greater range of internet services to be provided to Iran. The measure came in response to a crackdown on internet access by Iranian authorities as protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody swept the country.Musk on Friday said that he would activate his "Starlink" satellite internet service in Iran to support the free flow of information to and from the country. However, the technology requires physical terminals to be placed in Iran – an action the Iranian government is unlikely to allow.The Biden administration in response to the protests also sanctioned Iran’s so-called "morality police" last week following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in their custody after being detained for "improperly" wearing hijab.Iranian officials assert Amini died of a heart attack while in custody, passing away at a hospital where she was taken for treatment.

