International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-welcomes-engagement-by-companies-interested-in-iran-internet-freedom-push---state-dept-1101249333.html
US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - State Dept.
US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes engagement by private companies seeking to use their technology to increase internet accessibility in Iran... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T20:17+0000
2022-09-26T20:17+0000
americas
us
elon musk
starlink
internet
iran
treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107711/78/1077117893_1:0:1000:562_1920x0_80_0_0_f629b545c5e83d452f0710249cee5499.jpg
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last week announced an expansion of a general license, allowing for a greater range of internet services to be provided to Iran. The measure came in response to a crackdown on internet access by Iranian authorities as protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody swept the country.Musk on Friday said that he would activate his "Starlink" satellite internet service in Iran to support the free flow of information to and from the country. However, the technology requires physical terminals to be placed in Iran – an action the Iranian government is unlikely to allow.The Biden administration in response to the protests also sanctioned Iran’s so-called "morality police" last week following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in their custody after being detained for "improperly" wearing hijab.Iranian officials assert Amini died of a heart attack while in custody, passing away at a hospital where she was taken for treatment.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/doomed-launch-dozens-of-elon-musks-spacex-satellites-annihilated-by-destruction-event-from-sun-1100861841.html
americas
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107711/78/1077117893_126:0:875:562_1920x0_80_0_0_73e1cf7e5d6562f0b5257e07f8156d0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, elon musk, starlink, internet, iran, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
us, elon musk, starlink, internet, iran, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - State Dept.

20:17 GMT 26.09.2022
CC0 / / SpaceX Starlink Mission
SpaceX Starlink Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes engagement by private companies seeking to use their technology to increase internet accessibility in Iran, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, amid recent anti-government protests, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last week announced an expansion of a general license, allowing for a greater range of internet services to be provided to Iran. The measure came in response to a crackdown on internet access by Iranian authorities as protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody swept the country.
"OFAC would welcome any engagement, including if SpaceX or any other company were to have questions about the applicability of this general license," Price said during a press briefing. "There is reason to believe that companies are taking action pursuant to the general license that was issued on Thursday of last week. We do encourage companies that have questions as to whether their software or whether their capabilities are authorized under this general license to reach out to OFAC."
Musk on Friday said that he would activate his "Starlink" satellite internet service in Iran to support the free flow of information to and from the country. However, the technology requires physical terminals to be placed in Iran – an action the Iranian government is unlikely to allow.
SpaceX Starlink satellites - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
Science & Tech
‘Doomed Launch’: Dozens of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Satellites Annihilated by 'Destruction Event' From Sun
16 September, 18:49 GMT
The Biden administration in response to the protests also sanctioned Iran’s so-called "morality police" last week following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in their custody after being detained for "improperly" wearing hijab.
Iranian officials assert Amini died of a heart attack while in custody, passing away at a hospital where she was taken for treatment.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала