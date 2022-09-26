https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-lawmakers-demand-explanation-on-why-fbi-paid-danchenko-during-trump-probe---reports-1101249870.html

US Lawmakers Demand Explanation on Why FBI Paid Danchenko During Trump Probe - Reports

US Lawmakers Demand Explanation on Why FBI Paid Danchenko During Trump Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland demand an explanation on why the... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T20:38+0000

2022-09-26T20:38+0000

2022-09-26T20:38+0000

americas

us

fbi

steele dossier

senator chuck grassley

ron johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg

The Republican senators are seeking to obtain all FBI and Justice Department records involving Danchenko and related to government payments along with the counterintelligence concerns he posed and the bureau’s decision to rely on him as a source, the report said.The letter has been sent after Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed to lead the origins of the Russia probe in 2020, revealed a court document that the FBI made Danchenko "a paid confidential human source" in March 2017.Danchenko provided data to ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who prepared, based on this data, materials of the dossier, which the US authorities were guided by in the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump headquarters and Russia, according to the document.After the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the US authorities have been investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia, based on a dossier prepared by ex-UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Now a trial is underway in the US against Danchenko, whom the FBI accuses of making false statements in the case of Trump's alleged collusion with the Russian authorities.The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to Steele about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and "fabricated" facts.

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/steele-dossier-source-russian-danchenko-was-fbis-paid-informant-in-2017-2020--documents-1100743967.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, fbi, steele dossier, senator chuck grassley, ron johnson