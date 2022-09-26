https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-awards-lockheed-martin-774mln-contract-for-54-precision-strike-missiles---pentagon-1101251072.html
US Awards Lockheed Martin $77.4Mln Contract for 54 Precision Strike Missiles - Pentagon
"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $77,420,000 [contract]... for procurement of 54 [precision strike missiles]," the Defense Department said on Monday.Precision strike missiles are tactical ballistic missiles being developed to replace the current surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS). The Defense Department has said it was reluctant to provide such long-range missiles from US stocks to Ukraine due to concerns that Russia could view it as particularly escalatory.Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract work by September 30, 2025, the Defense Department added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department announced that it has awarded Lockheed Martin a $77.4 million contract to procure 54 precision strike missiles by September 2025.
"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $77,420,000 [contract]... for procurement of 54 [precision strike missiles]," the Defense Department said on Monday.
Precision strike missiles are tactical ballistic missiles being developed to replace the current surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS). The Defense Department has said it was reluctant to provide such long-range missiles from US stocks to Ukraine due to concerns that Russia could view it as particularly escalatory.
Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract work by September 30, 2025, the Defense Department added.