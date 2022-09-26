https://sputniknews.com/20220926/turkey-protests-greece-deploying-us-weapons-on-neutral-islands---reports-1101250317.html

Turkey Protests Greece Deploying US Weapons on Neutral Islands - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey filed protests with Greece and the United States on Monday after accusing Athens of bringing US military hardware to two neutral... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

The state news agency Anadolu cited Turkish security sources as saying that drones had recorded Greek landing ships bringing US-donated armored vehicles to the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos over the weekend. The islands have non-military status.The Turkish Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned the Greek ambassador and lodged a complaint with the US asking Washington to prevent the use of American weapons on the islands.Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas where they have conflicting military and energy interests.

