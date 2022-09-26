https://sputniknews.com/20220926/they-are-the-heroes-and-backbone-of-our-country-wagner-founder-opens-up-on-creation-of-the-group-1101229045.html
Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin opened up on the history of PMC Wagner, confirming that back in 2014 he was behind the creation of the group.The businessman said he started assembling people on his own, brushing up old weaponry and finding professionals that could help him establish the group in order to rescue the people of Donbass.Prigozhin stressed that people fighting in Wagner are heroes, who fought for their motherland and protected people around the globe - in Syria, Africa, and Latin America.The businessman stressed he was not confirming his links to Wagner in order to protect the people serving in the group.
Over the past years, contractors from the Wagner military group have been reportedly participating in various conflicts around the world — including wars in Syria, Libya and most recently in Donbass.
Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin opened up on the history of PMC Wagner, confirming that back in 2014 he was behind the creation of the group.
"In 2014, when the genocide of the Russian population of Donbass began, when Russia barely made it to block the arrival of the Ukrainian army in Crimea, I, like many other businessmen, went to the training grounds where the 'cossacks' gathered, and tried to throw around money in order to recruit a group that would go to protect Russian people [in Donbass]. But I quickly realized that among all these 'cossacks' and other paramilitary mates, half were swindlers, and other half took the money to hire volunteers and send them to die naked and barefoot," Prigozhin said.
The businessman said he started assembling people on his own, brushing up old weaponry and finding professionals that could help him establish the group in order to rescue the people of Donbass.
"From that moment, on May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later acquired the name Battalion Tactical Group "Wagner”. The liberation of the Lugansk airport and many other territories became possible only due to their valor and courage, and the fate of the LPR and the DPR changed drastically," he noted.
Prigozhin stressed that people fighting in Wagner are heroes, who fought for their motherland and protected people around the globe - in Syria, Africa
, and Latin America.
The businessman stressed he was not confirming his links to Wagner in order to protect the people serving in the group.