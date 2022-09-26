https://sputniknews.com/20220926/they-are-the-heroes-and-backbone-of-our-country-wagner-founder-opens-up-on-creation-of-the-group-1101229045.html

They Are the Heroes and Backbone of Our Country: 'Wagner' Founder Opens Up on Creation of the Group

Over the past years, contractors from the Wagner military group have been reportedly participating in various conflicts around the world — including wars in... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin opened up on the history of PMC Wagner, confirming that back in 2014 he was behind the creation of the group.The businessman said he started assembling people on his own, brushing up old weaponry and finding professionals that could help him establish the group in order to rescue the people of Donbass.Prigozhin stressed that people fighting in Wagner are heroes, who fought for their motherland and protected people around the globe - in Syria, Africa, and Latin America.The businessman stressed he was not confirming his links to Wagner in order to protect the people serving in the group.

