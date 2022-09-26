https://sputniknews.com/20220926/snowden-says-stability-of-russian-citizenship-will-make-difference-for-wife-two-sons-1101250131.html

Snowden Says ‘Stability’ of Russian Citizenship Will Make Difference for Wife, Two Sons

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Receiving Russian citizenship will provide stability to US intelligence community whistleblower Edward Snowden, his wife and two sons... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday granted Snowden Russian citizenship at his request.In 2013, Snowden leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents exposing US domestic surveillance programs, as well as the size and scope of US spying on foreign nations. The US government is engaged in routine eavesdropping on US citizens and world leaders alike, Snowden revealed.Snowden fled to Hong Kong initially before later traveling to Russia to avoid prosecution by US authorities. Russia granted Snowden asylum in Russia and eventually gave him a residence permit.The US continues to believe that Snowden should return to the country to "face justice," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Price was unable to provide clarity about whether Snowden could be considered a dual US-Russian citizen, only stating that he was not aware of any changes of status in Snowden’s US citizenship.

