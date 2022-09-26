Poll: Voters Virtually Split on Midterm Elections

International
Likely voters are split on how they plan to fill out their ballots this November. According to a Washington Post-ABC Poll released Sunday, which asked who respondents would vote for if November’s midterm elections were held today, 46% said they would vote for a Democrat while 47% said they would support a Republican candidate. The poll did not ask about specific candidates, instead generically asking what party they plan to vote for.The 1% difference is well within the poll’s 3.5% margin of error. One percent of respondents said they would vote for someone else, while 2% said they would not vote at all. Four percent of voters were undecided.The same poll in April had similar results, with the same number picking Democrats while 45% said they would vote for the Republican candidate. That was also within the poll’s margin of error.Meanwhile, Biden’s poll numbers do not seem to be improving, after other polls showed the President rebounding somewhat after a tough spring and early summer for the President.Only 39% of likely voters said they approve of Biden’s overall job performance and only 36% approved of his handling of the economy. A Gallup poll from August had seen Biden’s approval rating rise to 44% from a low of 38%, but that was not reflected in this Washington Post-ABC poll.Democrats will be hoping this poll is an anomaly and not the start of a trend.However, the Democratic party seems more popular than the President. Voters were evenly split on which party they trust to tackle the nation’s issues at 42% each.One interesting result in the poll is how many voters think this midterm election is more important than previous midterm elections. Sixty-six percent said that it was, the same percentage of respondents who said the 2018 midterms were more important than previous midterm elections.On specific issues, Democrats did better on abortion (52% to 32%), education and schools (47% to 41%), and climate change (54% to 31%). Republicans performed better on crime (52% - 36%), inflation (54% to 35%) and the economy (52% - 38%). Immigration was virtually tied, with Democrats receiving 44% and Republicans getting 43%.The economy was chosen most often as the most important issue for voters, with education and schools ranking second, and inflation ranking third.
Midterm elections are typically difficult for the party that controls the White House. However, a few recent legislative wins and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade have buoyed Democrat’s hopes in November.
Likely voters are split on how they plan to fill out their ballots this November. According to a Washington Post-ABC Poll released Sunday, which asked who respondents would vote for if November’s midterm elections were held today, 46% said they would vote for a Democrat while 47% said they would support a Republican candidate. The poll did not ask about specific candidates, instead generically asking what party they plan to vote for.
The 1% difference is well within the poll’s 3.5% margin of error. One percent of respondents said they would vote for someone else, while 2% said they would not vote at all. Four percent of voters were undecided.
The same poll in April had similar results, with the same number picking Democrats while 45% said they would vote for the Republican candidate. That was also within the poll’s margin of error.
Meanwhile, Biden’s poll numbers do not seem to be improving, after other polls showed the President rebounding somewhat after a tough spring and early summer for the President.
Only 39% of likely voters said they approve of Biden’s overall job performance and only 36% approved of his handling of the economy. A Gallup poll from August had seen Biden’s approval rating rise to 44% from a low of 38%, but that was not reflected in this Washington Post-ABC poll.
Democrats will be hoping this poll is an anomaly and not the start of a trend.
However, the Democratic party seems more popular than the President. Voters were evenly split on which party they trust to tackle the nation’s issues at 42% each.
One interesting result in the poll is how many voters think this midterm election is more important than previous midterm elections. Sixty-six percent said that it was, the same percentage of respondents who said the 2018 midterms were more important than previous midterm elections.
On specific issues, Democrats did better on abortion (52% to 32%), education and schools (47% to 41%), and climate change (54% to 31%). Republicans performed better on crime (52% - 36%), inflation (54% to 35%) and the economy (52% - 38%). Immigration was virtually tied, with Democrats receiving 44% and Republicans getting 43%.
The economy was chosen most often as the most important issue for voters, with education and schools ranking second, and inflation ranking third.
