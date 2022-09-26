https://sputniknews.com/20220926/poll-most-democrats-do-not-support-bidens-candidacy-for-2024-elections-1101226729.html
Poll: Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections
Poll: Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of the Democratic party advocates would not support the candidacy of incumbent US President Joe Biden for the elections... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T09:13+0000
2022-09-26T09:13+0000
2022-09-26T09:13+0000
americas
us
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100200144_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a62647479f3ad28f84d7e56503bea76.jpg
A total of 56% of people Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents stated that they would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden as its candidate for president, and 35% of the respondents supported his candidacy.When answering a similar question concerning former US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, some 47% of people leaned Republican said they support Trump's candidacy, and 46% said they would nominate someone other than Trump.The telephone survey was conducted from September 18-21 among 1,006 people, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.5 percentage points.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100200144_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c68e50cf13ffd8691a69e191d39dcf71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden
Poll: Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of the Democratic party advocates would not support the candidacy of incumbent US President Joe Biden for the elections scheduled for 2024, according to a poll, commissioned by the Washington Post and ABC News.
A total of 56% of people Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents stated that they would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden
as its candidate for president, and 35% of the respondents supported his candidacy.
When answering a similar question concerning former US President Donald Trump
as a candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, some 47% of people leaned Republican said they support Trump's candidacy, and 46% said they would nominate someone other than Trump.
The telephone survey was conducted from September 18-21 among 1,006 people, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.5 percentage points.