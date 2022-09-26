International
Poll: Most Democrats Do Not Support Biden's Candidacy for 2024 Elections
09:13 GMT 26.09.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
