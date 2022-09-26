https://sputniknews.com/20220926/pakistan-finance-minister-resigns-as-sharif-govt-faces-imran-khans-scorn-over-inflation-1101219319.html

Pakistan Finance Minister Resigns as Sharif Gov’t Faces Imran Khan’s Scorn Over Inflation

Pakistan Finance Minister Resigns as Sharif Gov’t Faces Imran Khan’s Scorn Over Inflation

Pakistan has been facing the threat of a default on its foreign debt due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The coalition government led by Prime Minister... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T07:15+0000

2022-09-26T07:15+0000

2022-09-26T07:15+0000

world

pakistan

shehbaz sharif

nawaz sharif

pakistan muslim league-nawaz

inflation

default

imf loan

imran khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101220543_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5c3bbde21b99dc83349762c3788e93.jpg

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced his resignation late Sunday, as the governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is attempting to secure its support base ahead of the general elections.Ismail said that he resigned as finance minister to PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London and will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan.Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif decided to appoint exiled party politician Ishaq Dar as Ismail’s successor.The IMF in its report, in the first week of this month, warned that high food and fuel costs could trigger "social protest and instability" in the cash-strapped country.Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, who holds the post of vice president in the party, went public on several occasions criticizing Miftah’s economic policies.However, economists are raising concerns over the return of former finance minister Dar as finance minister.Shahrukh Wani, an economist at the International Growth Centre at Oxford University, said that Dar was a bad finance minister the last time around, leaving the country at the gate of the IMF by the end of his tenure.The economist blamed Dar’s idea of growth — borrowing for a short-term economic boom and subsiding imports via an overvalued currency — for Pakistan’s “stupid boom-bust cycle.”However, bringing Dar to the helm to win “political capital” is an indication that the Sharif government would take an expansionary economic policy with an increase in populist measures.PML-N had lost the provincial elections in its stronghold Punjab weeks after it wrestled power from Imran Khan amid a parliamentary vote of no-confidence.PTI leader Imran Khan has been raising the issue of "unbearable inflation" in every public rally held since April, demanding snap elections.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, shehbaz sharif, nawaz sharif, pakistan muslim league-nawaz, inflation, default, imf loan, imran khan