International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Holds Sixth Day of Debating
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/nasa-starts-double-asteroid-redirection-test-1101246134.html
NASA Starts Double Asteroid Redirection Test
NASA Starts Double Asteroid Redirection Test
A European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft is due to take off next year in order to approach an asteroid targeted by NASA’s mission and to assess the impact. 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T17:30+0000
2022-09-26T17:34+0000
science & tech
nasa
asteroid
redirection
test
spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107684/08/1076840877_0:38:1163:692_1920x0_80_0_0_9a8a4cd681f7da6a8f295a0ac095efad.png
US space agency NASA is planning on ramming one of its spacecraft into an asteroid in order to determine whether humanity could use this method to steer potentially dangerous space rocks away from Earth.The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is expected to collide with the asteroid Dimorphos around 7:14 p.m. ET on Monday at a speed of over 14,000 miles per hour, with NASA’s live coverage of this feat slated to start around 6 p.m. ET.Dimorphos, an asteroid about 160 meters in diameter that orbits another larger asteroid called Didymos, poses no threat to our planetWhile NASA scientists are expected to assess the results of this experiment via observation through ground-based telescopes, ESA will send a spacecraft to the asteroid in order to take a closer look at DART’s impact.The Hera spacecraft is supposed to launch in 2024 in order to rendezvous with the asteroid in 2026, with the main goal of the mission being “detailed characterization of the physical properties of Didymos and Dimorphos and of the crater made by the DART mission, as well as the measurement of the momentum transfer efficiency resulting from DART's impact,” according to a report published in The Planetary Science Journal.“The data from the Hera spacecraft and its two CubeSats will also provide significant insights into asteroid science and the evolutionary history of our solar system,” the report states.
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/celestial-aegis-china-moves-to-establish-asteroid-defence-system-1095037796.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107684/08/1076840877_96:0:1068:729_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f918879e814c73195d95b698395af4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, asteroid, redirection, test, spacecraft
nasa, asteroid, redirection, test, spacecraft

NASA Starts Double Asteroid Redirection Test

17:30 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 26.09.2022)
CC0 / / Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos
Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
A European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft is due to take off next year in order to approach an asteroid targeted by NASA’s mission and to assess the impact.
US space agency NASA is planning on ramming one of its spacecraft into an asteroid in order to determine whether humanity could use this method to steer potentially dangerous space rocks away from Earth.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is expected to collide with the asteroid Dimorphos around 7:14 p.m. ET on Monday at a speed of over 14,000 miles per hour, with NASA’s live coverage of this feat slated to start around 6 p.m. ET.
Dimorphos, an asteroid about 160 meters in diameter that orbits another larger asteroid called Didymos, poses no threat to our planet
Asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
Celestial Aegis: China Moves to Establish Asteroid Defence System
25 April, 12:31 GMT
While NASA scientists are expected to assess the results of this experiment via observation through ground-based telescopes, ESA will send a spacecraft to the asteroid in order to take a closer look at DART’s impact.
The Hera spacecraft is supposed to launch in 2024 in order to rendezvous with the asteroid in 2026, with the main goal of the mission being “detailed characterization of the physical properties of Didymos and Dimorphos and of the crater made by the DART mission, as well as the measurement of the momentum transfer efficiency resulting from DART's impact,” according to a report published in The Planetary Science Journal.
“The data from the Hera spacecraft and its two CubeSats will also provide significant insights into asteroid science and the evolutionary history of our solar system,” the report states.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала