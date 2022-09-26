https://sputniknews.com/20220926/minsk-ready-to-apply-to-courts-to-return-property-seized-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1101217891.html
Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Belarus is ready to apply to the courts to return the property seized in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to Makei, the media reported that "Ukrainians confiscated and nationalized the property of Belarus and Russia for about $1 billion." Makei added that there are now about 7,000 Belarusian railway cars in Ukraine worth about $355 million and "a number of other property." The minister said that Minsk had conducted a thorough analysis of all Belarusian property located on the territory of Ukraine.
Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Belarus is ready to apply to the courts to return the property seized in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to Makei, the media reported that "Ukrainians confiscated and nationalized the property of Belarus and Russia for about $1 billion." Makei added that there are now about 7,000 Belarusian railway cars in Ukraine worth about $355 million and "a number of other property." The minister said that Minsk had conducted a thorough analysis of all Belarusian property located on the territory of Ukraine.
"We have recorded this analysis, we will monitor the situation. We will take similar actions if similar events take place in other countries. Of course, we will not leave this unanswered," Makei said.
"Depending on the development of the situation in the future, we will take this into account in our policy. But this is absolutely unacceptable. And if there is a need, then, of course, we will apply to the appropriate judicial instances. Of course, with the understanding that this can bring some benefit or dividends," Makei added.