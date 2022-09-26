International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/minsk-ready-to-apply-to-courts-to-return-property-seized-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1101217891.html
Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Belarus is ready to apply to the courts to return the property seized in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T02:32+0000
2022-09-26T02:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
belarus
russia
ukraine
vladimir makei
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136950_0:70:3319:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_4cef80ddbe5bd8422d56de713e793693.jpg
According to Makei, the media reported that "Ukrainians confiscated and nationalized the property of Belarus and Russia for about $1 billion." Makei added that there are now about 7,000 Belarusian railway cars in Ukraine worth about $355 million and "a number of other property." The minister said that Minsk had conducted a thorough analysis of all Belarusian property located on the territory of Ukraine."Depending on the development of the situation in the future, we will take this into account in our policy. But this is absolutely unacceptable. And if there is a need, then, of course, we will apply to the appropriate judicial instances. Of course, with the understanding that this can bring some benefit or dividends," Makei added.
belarus
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136950_321:0:2998:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_6b7b06a743b296968bde095740baa1b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, russia, ukraine, vladimir makei
belarus, russia, ukraine, vladimir makei

Minsk Ready to Apply to Courts to Return Property Seized in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

02:32 GMT 26.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankForeign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei is taking part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a wide format.
Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei is taking part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a wide format. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Belarus is ready to apply to the courts to return the property seized in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to Makei, the media reported that "Ukrainians confiscated and nationalized the property of Belarus and Russia for about $1 billion." Makei added that there are now about 7,000 Belarusian railway cars in Ukraine worth about $355 million and "a number of other property." The minister said that Minsk had conducted a thorough analysis of all Belarusian property located on the territory of Ukraine.
"We have recorded this analysis, we will monitor the situation. We will take similar actions if similar events take place in other countries. Of course, we will not leave this unanswered," Makei said.
"Depending on the development of the situation in the future, we will take this into account in our policy. But this is absolutely unacceptable. And if there is a need, then, of course, we will apply to the appropriate judicial instances. Of course, with the understanding that this can bring some benefit or dividends," Makei added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала