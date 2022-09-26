International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Shells Target School in LPR City of Rubezhnoye Amid Referendum
LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Shells Target School in LPR City of Rubezhnoye Amid Referendum
Referendums on whether the People's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions should join Russia have been underway since... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Shells Target School in LPR City of Rubezhnoye Amid Referendum

05:41 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 26.09.2022)
Referendums on whether the People's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions should join Russia have been underway since Friday and will close on Tuesday.
The fourth day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking place in the Donbass republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Turnout in the Lugansk People’s Republic referendum on joining Russia topped 76% after the third consecutive day of voting, the head of the election commission, Elena Kravchenko, said Sunday.
Turnout in the Donetsk People’s Republic has exceeded 50%, according to the chairman of the Donetsk Civic Chamber, Alexander Kofman.
Turnout in the Kherson region stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporozhye region 51.55% had voted.
A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid.
06:42 GMT 26.09.2022
Explosion Hits Central Melitopol, Authorities Say
05:47 GMT 26.09.2022
Six Ukrainian Shells Target School in LPR City of Rubezhnoye Amid Referendum
Six shells launched by the Ukrainian forces targeted a school in the LPR city of Rubezhnoye, where one of the polling stations is located, according to the head of the election commission, Elena Kravchenko
