Referendums on whether the People's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions should join Russia have been underway since Friday and will close on Tuesday.

The fourth day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking place in the Donbass republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Turnout in the Lugansk People’s Republic referendum on joining Russia topped 76% after the third consecutive day of voting, the head of the election commission, Elena Kravchenko, said Sunday.

Turnout in the Donetsk People’s Republic has exceeded 50%, according to the chairman of the Donetsk Civic Chamber, Alexander Kofman.

Turnout in the Kherson region stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporozhye region 51.55% had voted.

A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid.