Kremlin Not Commenting on US Threats of "Consequential Response" to Use of Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refrained from commenting on US statements that there would be a "consequential response" to the

On September 17, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the allegedly possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be "consequential."Last Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told the CBS News broadcaster that Washington had developed a plan of actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. The US official threatened Moscow with "catastrophic" effects, but did not go into details.

