Kremlin Not Commenting on US Threats of "Consequential Response" to Use of Nuclear Weapons
Kremlin Not Commenting on US Threats of "Consequential Response" to Use of Nuclear Weapons
26.09.2022
On September 17, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the allegedly possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be "consequential."Last Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told the CBS News broadcaster that Washington had developed a plan of actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. The US official threatened Moscow with "catastrophic" effects, but did not go into details.
russia, nuclear weapons, dmitry peskov
russia, nuclear weapons, dmitry peskov

Kremlin Not Commenting on US Threats of "Consequential Response" to Use of Nuclear Weapons

11:38 GMT 26.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refrained from commenting on US statements that there would be a "consequential response" to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, if any, and that effects would be "catastrophic".

"I am leaving it without comment," Peskov said, when asked about Russia's position on the threat warnings from Washington.

On September 17, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the allegedly possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be "consequential."
Last Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told the CBS News broadcaster that Washington had developed a plan of actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. The US official threatened Moscow with "catastrophic" effects, but did not go into details.
