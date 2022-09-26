https://sputniknews.com/20220926/king-arthurs-legendary-birthplace-threatened-by-sea-waves-1101243574.html

King Arthur's Legendary Birthplace Threatened by Sea Waves

King Arthur's Legendary Birthplace Threatened by Sea Waves

The English Heritage warned that there are other sites facing a threat of coastal erosion and urged action to ensure the survival of these properties. 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T15:23+0000

2022-09-26T15:23+0000

2022-09-26T15:23+0000

world

england

king arthur

castle

threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101243827_248:0:3889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad83b4560e231e8abf5db79d160d84d9.jpg

A ruined medieval castle in England connected to the legend of King Arthur appears to be at risk of sliding into the sea due to coastal erosion, The Sun has reported.According to the newspaper, the English Heritage charity which cares for over 400 historical monuments in the country warned that parts of the cliff in front of the visitor center at Tintagel Castle, where Arthur was supposedly conceived, has already been lost.The charity also claimed that other historical sites around the world face similar peril and suggested that measures should be taken to address this issue.English Heritage currently seeks to raise around £40,000 to repair damage at Tintagel, as well as to raise “millions” to help protect other sites, the newspaper adds.

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

england, king arthur, castle, threat