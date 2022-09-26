King Arthur's Legendary Birthplace Threatened by Sea Waves

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/king-arthurs-legendary-birthplace-threatened-by-sea-waves-1101243574.html
The English Heritage warned that there are other sites facing a threat of coastal erosion and urged action to ensure the survival of these properties. 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
A ruined medieval castle in England connected to the legend of King Arthur appears to be at risk of sliding into the sea due to coastal erosion, The Sun has reported.According to the newspaper, the English Heritage charity which cares for over 400 historical monuments in the country warned that parts of the cliff in front of the visitor center at Tintagel Castle, where Arthur was supposedly conceived, has already been lost.The charity also claimed that other historical sites around the world face similar peril and suggested that measures should be taken to address this issue.English Heritage currently seeks to raise around £40,000 to repair damage at Tintagel, as well as to raise “millions” to help protect other sites, the newspaper adds.
“Hundreds of heritage sites in the UK and around the world are increasingly at risk,” said Rob Woodside, director of conservation and estate management at English Heritage. “If these coastal properties are to survive, we will need to strengthen their walls and build sea defences.”
English Heritage currently seeks to raise around £40,000 to repair damage at Tintagel, as well as to raise “millions” to help protect other sites, the newspaper adds.